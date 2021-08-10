How much ASIC spent on its unmet advice needs project

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has revealed it has spent $386,479.23 on its unmet advice needs project and does not intent to publish submissions to its consultation paper.

In answering a question on notice by Liberal senator Gerard Rennick, ASIC said the costs went to staffing at $236,975, and three pieces of commissioned research at $149,504.23.

ASIC noted that it received 466 submissions to its ‘Consultation Paper 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers’ but had no plans to publish the submissions.

ASIC said this was because: