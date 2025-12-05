2025 ifa Excellence Awards winners revealed

National recognition of both individuals and firms in independent financial advice was at the forefront of the prestigious ifa Excellence Awards, with the 2025 event once again delivering an exceptional showcase of industry achievement.

The black-tie gala at the Hilton Sydney was attended by over 450 professionals celebrating the industry’s top performers.

The awards identified the top businesses and professionals in the financial services industry across the nation, with 36 prestigious awards announced at the event.

The awards are open to all businesses operating in Australia supporting the industry, from the profession’s most senior ranks through to its rising stars, from start-ups to established to transformed businesses.

It was a standout evening for Skye Wealth, with Kathleen Dean winning Risk Adviser of the Year and Aimee Cowling receiving the Newcomer of the Year award.

Hewison Private Wealth also celebrated major achievements, securing Self-Licensed Firm of the Year and seeing Chris Marcom honoured as SMSF Adviser of the Year.

The big award of the night went to Evalesco Financial Services who was named as the ifa Excellence Award Company of the Year, recognizing their outstanding innovation, customer-centric approach, and exemplary leadership in the financial advice industry.

Another big award from the night, the ifa Excellence Award individual winner went to Alexander Kitchin from Wealth Connexion.

The judging criteria for award categories are both quantitative and qualitative, acknowledging growth, business development, diversity, leadership, innovation, business excellence and contribution to Australia’s financial advice sector. The panel included academics, business executives, entrepreneurs and innovators.

See full list of winners below:

Individual:

Client Outcome of the Year - Bill Savellis, Olive Grove Financial Advice

Client Services Co-ordinator of the Year - Leah Bonacci, Thriving Wealth

Dealer Group Executive of the Year - Darren Steinhardt, Infocus

ESG Adviser of the Year - Joel Carty, Solace Financial

Holistic Adviser of the Year – NSW - Ashley Tilston, Spectrum Wealth Partners

Holistic Adviser of the Year – QLD - Joshua Dalton, Dalton Financial Partners

Holistic Adviser of the Year – VIC - Alexander Rankin, Artisan Wealth

Holistic Adviser of the Year - ACT, SA, TAS, WA - Karen Haarhoff, Boutique Advisers Private Wealth

Innovator of the Year – Individual - Sheshan Wickramage , Wick Financial

Investment Adviser of the Year - Charlie Viola, Viola Private Wealth

Network Impact Adviser of the Year - Robert Rich, Unite Wealth

Newcomer of the Year - Aimee Cowling, Skye Wealth

Paraplanner of the Year - Lauren Hughson, Wealtheon

Practice Principal of the Year - Alexander Kitchin, Wealth Connexion

Regional Adviser of the Year - Christine Lusher, Lush Wealth

Risk Adviser of the Year - Kathleen Dean, Skye Wealth

SMSF Adviser of the Year - Chris Morcom, Hewison Private Wealth

Thought Leader of the Year - Nathan Fradley, Fradley Advice

Transformation of the Year – Individual - Lucy Atkinson, Verse Wealth

Young Adviser of the Year (30 years or under) - Stephanie Hortis, 360 Financial Strategists

Holistic Adviser of the Year – Ashley Tilston, Spectrum Wealth Partners

Ifa Excellence Award – Individual – Alexander Kitchin, Wealth Connexion

Company:

Best Financial Advice Employer of the Year - BlueRock

Business Outcome Leader of the Year - Collins SBA

Client Servicing Company of the Year - ActOn Wealth

Dealer Group of the Year - Finchley & Kent

Digital Advice Strategy of the Year - Quay Wealth Management

Financial Impact Team of the Year - Pivot Wealth

Holistic Advice Firm of the Year - Evalesco Financial Services

Innovator of the Year – Company - SuperMate

Marketing Program of the Year - Link Wealth

Self-Licensed Firm of the Year - Hewison Private Wealth

Training and Education Partner of the Year - Central Queensland University

Transformation of the Year – Company - CDM Solutions

Wellness Program/Initiative of the Year - Find Group

Ifa Excellence Award – Company - Evalesco Financial Services

