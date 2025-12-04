 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Adviser numbers see steepest decline since EOFY
 

Adviser numbers see steepest decline since EOFY

adviser-numbers/education/adviser-exits/Wealth-Data/ASIC/

4 December 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Adviser exits have ramped up this week, according to Padua Wealth Data, reporting the biggest loss since June ahead of the major predicted losses set to hit before the end of 2025.

The week ending 4 December saw a net loss of 32 advisers after two months of almost exclusively single-digit shifts, bringing the total number of advisers down to 15,427.

Having just ticked over into December, the profession is quickly approaching what Padua Wealth Data, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) and ASIC have all predicted could be a month of significant losses ahead of the 1 January education deadline.

Just last week ASIC released an update of the Financial Adviser Register (FAR), reporting that some 2,326 relevant providers are yet to meet the new education standards which could mean significant losses over the coming weeks.

The losses this week have pushed the profession’s growth further into the red for a net loss of 44 for the calendar year-to-date, while the financial year-to-date is now sitting at a net gain of 257.

Entireti was down by net eight including the five lost to a new licensee and one each from Fortnum Private and Personal Financial Services. Count Limited had a net loss of six after picking up one from Paragem but also losing one each from Count Financial and GPS Wealth and five from Merit Wealth.

Sequoia was also down by net six after seven left Interprac this week, with three of these joining Alliance Wealth and the rest yet to be reappointed elsewhere, while one returned to Interprac after a break from advice.

Koda Capital was technically down by net five, though all have remained with the licensee as advisers to wholesale and sophisticated clients only.

Finwest was down by net two, however both advisers appear to still be linked to the Finwest Group, and Artemis Investments also lost two advisers to a new licnesee. Mercer and UniSuper were both by net two, all of which are yet to be reappointed.

A tail of 22 licensees were down by net one adviser each including Bombora Advice, Infocus and Insignia.

New entrants also hit a low for the financial year with just three for the week ending 4 December, the lowest since June. However, Padua Wealth Data founder Colin Williams said these numbers are expected to ramp up once the November financial adviser exam results are released.

Centrepoint Group appointed five advisers at Alliance Wealth with three switching from Interprac and two returning after a break. This growth was slightly hindered however by the loss of three advisers with one heading went to TFG Australia and two yet to be reappointed, leaving Centrepoint with a net gain of two for the week.

A short tail of 13 licensees were up by net one adviser each, including WT Financial Group, Wealth Group and Canaccord Genuity. 

Read more about:
adviser numbers
education
adviser exits
Wealth Data
ASIC

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
2025 ifa Excellence Awards winners revealed

Winners have been announced for this year's ifa Excellence Awards, hosted by Money Management's sister brand ifa.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
The dual dilemma: Should practice owners keep their client books?

Financial advisers often find themselves taking on the dual role of adviser and business owner but a managing director has suggested this leads only to subpar outcomes.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Allianz Retire+ expands distribution team with adviser-focused hires

Allianz Retire+ has appointed two individuals to support financial advisers as the firm seeks to expand its presence in the wealth management space.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Law firm launches AML/CTF solution to support advice firms

South Australian legal firm Kit Legal has launched an AML/CTF offering to help advisers and other finance professionals manage and meet their regulatory obligations.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 4 weeks ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

2 weeks ago
ASIC’s ‘final warning’ shows 15% of advice industry at risk

Ahead of the 1 January 2026 education deadline for advisers, ASIC has issued its ‘final warning’ to the industry, reporting that more than 2,300 relevant providers could ...

3 days 16 hours ago
FAAA urging advisers to gear up for AML/CTF changes

The Financial Advice Association Australia has implored advisers to reevaluate their exposure to AML/CTF obligations ahead of new reforms that will expand their complianc...

3 weeks 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo