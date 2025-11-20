 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage
 

Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Kaizen-Recruitment/salary/salaries/advisers/

20 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

As organic growth becomes increasingly challenging amid a stagnated profession, Kaizen Recruitment’s latest salary report has revealed advice firms are increasing base salaries to attract talent, particularly targeting advisers with a portable book of clients.

Kaizen’s 2026 Wealth Management Salary Guide revealed that the desire for autonomy and long-term career growth, as well as the ongoing talent shortage, means a smaller pool of suitable candidates for employed roles.

This has led practices to push up their salary offerings and their incentives in order to attract experienced professionals.

Notably, the report said the talent pool has become particularly “thin” among advisers with portable client books, strong client servicing or paraplanning backgrounds as mid-to-senior professionals with diverse advice experience and quality client books continue to exit the profession.

The report said: “There remains a strong demand for financial advisers with a portable book of clients, as these individuals can generate immediate revenue. Attracting such advisers is challenging, as it’s more lucrative for them to go independent.  

“To secure them, firms must offer competitive base salaries, compelling incentive structures, and equity participation. Businesses may also consider hiring advisers without a book, providing growth opportunities and a pathway to scale.”

Padua Wealth Data typical reports around 15 new entrants a week but Kaizen said junior advisers tend to lack the depth of experience needed to meet the rising demand for holistic advice.

The combination of a stagnated profession and high demand for service has seen the value of advisers’ skills increase, and, as a result, the report found that firms have increased their base salaries by $20,000-$50,000, depending on role and experience. 

Role 

Years of experience 

Typical salary range (inclusive of super) 

Senior financial planner 

6+ as an adviser 

$160,000-$200,000 

Financial adviser 

1-6 as an adviser 

$120,000-$160,000 

Senior paraplanner 

5+ 

$100,000-$130,000 

Paraplanner  

1-5 

$80,000-$110,000 

Associate adviser (senior/PY) 

2-3 as an associate 

$90,000-$110,000 

Associate adviser (junior) 

2-3 as CSO/associate 

$75,000-$90,000 

Senior client services officer 

4+ 

$80,000-$95,000 

Senior client services officer 

1-4 

$70,000-$80,000 

Source: Kaizen Recruitment

Beyond salaries, businesses are also utilising incentives to attract talent. For boutique or holistic firm, short-term incentives typically revolve around client retention or client growth, while larger firms tend to offer incentives based on revenue generation.

In order to retain talent, practices also tend to offer partner or principal positions at the business, with Kaizen noting demand for long-term incentives is growing within boutique advice practices.  

Despite advisers’ increasingly calling for equity offerings from employers, the report found that this isn’t something that is frequently offered, while firms that do so may have an easier time attracting high-value talent, such as those with portable client books.

The growing demand for advice has also seen superannuation funds step up their activities in the advice industry, with the report stating that super funds increasing their advisory capacity can enhance member engagement, improve financial outcomes and strengthen compliance, while the member-first advice focus and attract salaries can prove appealing to some adviser. 

Role 

Years of experience 

 

Typical salary range (inclusive of super) 

Intra-fund financial adviser 

2-5 years 

$115,000-$170,000 

Financial adviser – limited advice 

3-5 years 

$140,000-$175,000 

Financial adviser – comprehensive advice 

4-7 years 

$175,000-$190,000 

Source: Kaizen Recruitment

Although salaries are typically somewhat lower than the broader advice market, Kaizen suggested that it could still be an attractive option for advisers who have faced a salary cut or desire a “more predictable work environment”. 

Read more about:
Kaizen Recruitment
salary
salaries
advisers

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
MLC Expand appoints specialist to engage AFSLs on retirement solution

MLC Expand has appointed retirement specialist Andrew Long to work with advisers and licensees and drive growth for its recently launched retirement solution.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Insto advisers least likely to switch licensees

Despite banks largely having exited the industry, advisers under institutional licensees are least likely to switch while 26 advisers have been appointed to a licensee more than 10 times.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Insignia prioritises 2030 Vision as CC Capital deal progresses

Insignia Financial has shared a progress update on the acquisition by US private equity firm CC Capital as well as the departure of a long-standing director.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
HUB24 unveils integrated solution targeting adviser productivity

At the FAAA Congress in Perth this week, HUB24 has announced it is developing myhub, an integrated advice solution designed to address productivity challenges in the industry.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 1 week ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

2 weeks 2 days ago
Melbourne adviser receives 7-year ban

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser who gave inappropriate advice to his clients including false and misleading Statements of Advice....

4 weeks ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

2 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.16 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
121.06 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
68.96 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo