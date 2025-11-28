Relative Return Insider: US shares rebound, CPI spikes and super investment

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the latest shock consumer price index numbers, which rose to 3.8 per cent in October, as well as the shifting US market and calls for super funds to invest in infrastructure projects.

As US equities swinging sharply before rebounding and AI-driven tech stocks continuing to propel sentiment, Oliver explains why investors may simply be witnessing another temporary correction within a still-intact long-term uptrend.

Listen as they explore: