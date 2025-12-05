Relative Return Insider: GDP rebounds and housing squeeze getting worse
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the September quarter GDP figures, which show Australia’s economy regaining momentum.
Annual growth lifted to 2.1 per cent, the fastest pace in two years, despite a softer-than-expected 0.4 per cent quarterly print.
Oliver explains that headline GDP was dragged down by inventory run-downs and weaker net exports, but underlying domestic demand was supported by robust business investment – particularly in data centres and AI-related infrastructure.
Listen as they explore:
- The implications of the GDP figures on the RBA’s future interest rate decisions.
- Why Australian home prices continue to climb.
- How to address the supply side issues constraining housing affordability.
