Global X appoints AI lead in latest round of hires

ETF provider Global X has appointed five new roles across technology, compliance, product and business development, as it seeks to scale the business and expand its reach in the Australian market.

Taking on the role of technology and AI lead, David Croft will be responsible for driving the integration of advanced technologies at Global X to enhance client experience and operational efficiency.

Prior to joining the firm, Croft spent the better part of two decades at Schroders, working his way up from an analyst developer in 2006 to delivery lead of investment technology for Australia, before leaving the investment management firm in April 2025 to take a short career break.

In the compliance department, Charles Cosgrove and Chos Geh have been appointed as senior compliance manager and compliance consultant, respectively.

Previously with VanEck, Cosgrove will play a key role in strengthening Global X’s governance and regulatory oversight, utilising his expertise in managing compliance frameworks across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, fresh off the ASX graduate program, Joseph Marassa has joined as a product analyst, and Ella Silvy has started as a business development associate to support client engagement and distribution initiatives.

“The appointments reflect Global X’s strong growth trajectory and ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, accessible and cost-effective investment solutions for Australian investors,” the firm said.

Speaking on the appointments, Global X chief executive Alex Zaika said he is pleased to welcome everyone to the team as they continue to scale the business and deliver solutions for Australian investors.

"Our commitment to ensuring diversity across the business has been important to our growth. Half of our employees have joined Global X within the last two years, reflecting not only our growth but a vibrant culture and workforce which is sensitive to the needs of a growing cohort of young Australians who are using ETFs to invest in global asset markets and build wealth through smart, innovative investment strategies.”

These appointments follow Global X’s announcement earlier this month of launching a new low-cost Australian equity ETF that offers fees of just 0.04 per cent per annum to rival Vanguards’ Australian Shares INdex (VAS) which charges 0.07 per cent per annum.

Likewise to the Vanguard fund, Global X’s new Australia 300 ETF (A300) offers investors exposure to the 300 largest Australian companies on the ASX, tracking the performance via the FTSE Australia 300 Index.

Global X has more than $11 billion in assets under management as at June 2025, but has set a target of hitting $12 billion by the end of 2025.