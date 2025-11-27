Insignia appoints advice leader for super offering

Insignia Financial has appointed an experienced financial advice lead as head of education and advice on its Master Trust business.

Craig Weber joined the firm on 24 November with a focus on delivering education, advice and communication to members of MLC Super.

He joins Insignia from Ignition Advice where he was head of advice and content for six years.

Prior to this, he spent five years as head of AMP Advice and another year at the firm as head of general advice. He has also held roles at CFS and Zurich Financial, bringing more than 20 year’s experience overall across a variety of advice and paraplanning roles.

His appointment follows the relaunch of the MLC brand in October with a retirement advertising campaign positioning MLC as a ‘super into retirement’ brand, fronted by comedian Matt Berry.

In its latest quarterly results for the three months to 30 September, Insignia said master trust funds under administration stand at $138.8 billion, up 2.7 per cent during the period. The Workplace channel attracted net inflows of $52 million during the quarter while the direct channel also attracted positive net inflows of $45 million.

As well as Weber, Alex Kleiman joined in May as director of corporate growth while Mandy Rashleigh was appointed as head of client relationships in June, responsible for executing MLC Super’s employer value proposition.

Kleiman joined from MetLife Australia where he was head of group distribution while Rashleigh was most recently at Westpac as global head of non-bank financial institutions.

These appointments add to the existing MLC Super leadership team, which includes Jason Marler as general manager of product, Amalie White as general manager of operations and partnerships, and Lachlan East as general manager of risk.

Dave Woodall, CEO of MLC Super, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Craig, Alex and Mandy to the MLC Super leadership team. Their expertise and deep understanding of the industry will accelerate our ability to deliver on our strategy and provide exceptional outcomes for members around Australia.

“As one of the largest workplace superannuation providers, with long-standing relationships with ASX-listed employers, MLC Super’s strong leadership team places us in good stead to help shape better superannuation outcomes for employers and members alike.

“These appointments bring together exceptional capability and vision and comes at an exciting time for MLC Super, following the completion of the first major milestone of our transition of a range of administration and technology functions to SS&C in July, and the relaunch of the MLC brand and an improved direct-to-consumer offering in October.”

