 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. DASH bolsters leadership with dual C-suite appointments
 

DASH bolsters leadership with dual C-suite appointments

dash/fintech/appointment/

27 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

DASH Technology Group has enacted two internal promotions, appointing a chief risk officer and chief operating officer to strengthen the firm’s governance and operational capabilities.

Taking over as chief risk officer is Terri Ho, who transitions from head of adviser solutions to oversee governance, compliance and risk frameworks across DASH’s expansive solutions, spanning its advice, platform and technology ecosystems.

Ho has been with the group for more than a decade, having joined ROAR in 2015 as director and general manager, which later merged with Wealth02 and NEO to form DASH in 2022.  

Prior to this, Ho worked in the finance sector for 17 years, holding a variety of roles across BT Financial Group, Asgard Wealth Solutions and Macquarie Group.

Ho said: “Our risk management focus is about making room for growth so that we can safely continue to build on what we do best for our clients.”

The second internal promotion has seen Mark Papendieck appointed as chief operating officer to lead the operational side of the group’s platform and software divisions, including investment operations, client services and implementation teams, ensuring seamless delivery of DASH’s whole-of-wealth platform.

Papendieck joined the fintech in 2024 following DASH’s acquisition of Integrated Portfolio Solutions last year, at which time he was the chief commercial officer and company secretary of Integrated.

DASH chief executive Andrew Whelan said: “Terri and Mark have both played instrumental roles in DASH’s transformation to date. These appointments strengthen our operational and governance capabilities while ensuring we remain focused on delivering innovation, efficiency, and trust for our clients.”  

These appointments mark the latest step in DASH’s development after the acquisition of Integrated – now known as DASH Private - fuelled the group’s funds fund advice (FUA) growth, reaching $18.7 billion for the 2024/25 financial year.

In July, DASH unveiled a suite of enhancements for its core platform technology, delivering a “next-generation technology solution” designed for scalable advice-led businesses that would meet the needs of investors and advisers across the spectrum. 

Read more about:
dash
fintech
appointment

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Equity participation seen as key edge in adviser recruitment

Equity offerings should be “seriously considered” by advice firms if they want to attract experienced advisers with the option viewed as a major differentiator for candidates seeking their next role.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
SIAA appoints CEO to replace Fox

The Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association has announced the appointment of its new chief executive following the exit of Judith Fox after six years.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Insignia appoints advice leader for super offering

Insignia Financial has appointed an experienced financial advice leader as head of education and advice on its Master Trust business, who joins from Ignition Advice,

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Do SMAs detract from the individualisation of advice?

While SMAs may boost adviser efficiency, an adviser has suggested that widespread use could leave some clients in a worse position while also reducing the individuality of their service.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 2 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 2 weeks ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

3 weeks 2 days ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

3 weeks 2 days ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

1 week ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.16 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
121.06 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
68.96 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo