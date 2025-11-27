DASH bolsters leadership with dual C-suite appointments

DASH Technology Group has enacted two internal promotions, appointing a chief risk officer and chief operating officer to strengthen the firm’s governance and operational capabilities.

Taking over as chief risk officer is Terri Ho, who transitions from head of adviser solutions to oversee governance, compliance and risk frameworks across DASH’s expansive solutions, spanning its advice, platform and technology ecosystems.

Ho has been with the group for more than a decade, having joined ROAR in 2015 as director and general manager, which later merged with Wealth02 and NEO to form DASH in 2022.

Prior to this, Ho worked in the finance sector for 17 years, holding a variety of roles across BT Financial Group, Asgard Wealth Solutions and Macquarie Group.

Ho said: “Our risk management focus is about making room for growth so that we can safely continue to build on what we do best for our clients.”

The second internal promotion has seen Mark Papendieck appointed as chief operating officer to lead the operational side of the group’s platform and software divisions, including investment operations, client services and implementation teams, ensuring seamless delivery of DASH’s whole-of-wealth platform.

Papendieck joined the fintech in 2024 following DASH’s acquisition of Integrated Portfolio Solutions last year, at which time he was the chief commercial officer and company secretary of Integrated.

DASH chief executive Andrew Whelan said: “Terri and Mark have both played instrumental roles in DASH’s transformation to date. These appointments strengthen our operational and governance capabilities while ensuring we remain focused on delivering innovation, efficiency, and trust for our clients.”

These appointments mark the latest step in DASH’s development after the acquisition of Integrated – now known as DASH Private - fuelled the group’s funds fund advice (FUA) growth, reaching $18.7 billion for the 2024/25 financial year.

In July, DASH unveiled a suite of enhancements for its core platform technology, delivering a “next-generation technology solution” designed for scalable advice-led businesses that would meet the needs of investors and advisers across the spectrum.