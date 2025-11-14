Relative Return Insider: Economic shifts, political crossroads, and the digital future

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cautious stance in response to persistent inflation, subdued growth prospects, and political shifts affecting the nation’s journey towards net zero emissions.

The discussion also looks at the growing role of cryptocurrencies, considering whether they could hinder productivity by diverting capital away from productive assets, and if there are any potential risks if investment in the digital asset surges.

Listen as they explore: