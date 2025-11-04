BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, allowing advisers to access the cryptocurrency without needing to hold it directly.

The iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) is set to be quoted on the ASX in mid-November and will have a management fee of 0.39 per cent.

It will wrap the existing US$85 billion US-listed iShares Bitcoin Trust, which was launched in January 2024, and offer local investors a simple, cost-effective, and regulated way to access Bitcoin without the technical and operational complexities of holding the asset directly.

Tamara Stats, director of institutional client business at BlackRock Australasia, said: “The introduction of IBIT in Australia highlights BlackRock’s ongoing efforts to innovate and reflects the growing interest from institutional investors seeking efficient, convenient access to bitcoin as a potential diversifier within their multi-asset portfolios.”

Steve Ead, head of global product solutions, BlackRock Australasia, added: “IBIT offers Australian investors a familiar ETF wrapper to access bitcoin, drawing on BlackRock’s global scale and infrastructure. By making IBIT available on the ASX, we’re focused on broadening access and democratising investment opportunities for more Australians.”

This is the second ETF launch in a week as last week, the firm announced it will be expanding its fixed income ETF range with the iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF (AGGG) which will invest in investment-grade global bonds, including government, securitised, and investment-grade corporate bonds across multiple regions.

Benchmarked to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (AUD Hedged) index, it is expected to list on the ASX in early November 2025, with a management fee of 0.18 per cent per annum.

ETFs have been a huge flows driver for the global asset manager as in the three months to 30 September, it said flows were particularly strong into its iShares ETFs at US$153 billion with assets under management (AUM) in this division now standing at US$5 trillion. Core equity ETFs saw the highest volume of inflows at US$53 billion, followed by fixed-income ones, which gained US$41 billion.

In Australia, iShares ETFs crossed $50 billion AUM, reflecting the confidence Australian advisers and investors place in ETFs as core portfolio building blocks. It noted ETF innovation is leading the way, with the development of new types of products focused on fixed income, active products, and digital strategies.