 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Global X flags latest expansion as it targets $12bn AUM
 

Global X flags latest expansion as it targets $12bn AUM

global-x/ETF/Global-X-ETFs/ETFs/

29 July 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Global X has shared its intentions to expand its range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as it chases ambitions of becoming a top issuer of ETFs in Australia.

Just over a month ago, Global X announced it had surpassed $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), setting its sights on doubling this by 2027. The firm has since reached $11 billion AUM and expects to continue growing, with a target of $12 billion by the end of the year.

As part of this goal, Global X said it will be expanding its range of ETFs with the addition of a new low-cost Australian equity ETF to capitalise on Australian’s growing appetite for ETFs,  their preference for domestic offerings, and the safe haven of Australia against a turbulent US market.

The addition of a low-cost core product will provide investors with more choice in addition to Global X’s thematic vehicles. Australian equities, in particular, have seen $3.9 billion in flows since the start of the year, which brings total AUM in this sector to $43 billion.

The latest ETF, which will be its fifth ETF launch this year, is intended to be launched on 6 August.

According to Alex Zaika, chief executive of Global X ETFs Australia, the Australian ETF industry is expected to break through $300 billion by the end of 2025, up from $280 billion as at 30 June.

“Global X plans to further broaden our range in a bid to become relevant to more investors; we want to be part of every Australian’s investment portfolio. Our fifth product launch of the year is a low-cost Australian Equity ETF that will provide exposure to the top 300 Australian companies on the ASX,” Zaika said.

Since the start of the year, Global X has reportedly gained 18,000 new investors, which led to the firm overtaking State Street in AUM to be the fifth-largest index ETF issuer.

Read more about:
global x
ETF
Global X ETFs
ETFs

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
'Nightmare fuel': Clime IM reviews APL selection amid product failures

Clime Investment Management is overhauling the selection process for its APLs, with managing director Michael Baragwanath describing the threat of a product failure affecting clients as “pure nightmare fuel”.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Passive drives outflows from ANZ sustainable funds

Flows into Australasian sustainable funds have moved back into outflow territory in the second quarter of 2025 driven by US$400 million in redemptions from passive funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
State Street ETFs gain US$15bn in Q2

Flows into SPDR ETFs during the second quarter of 2025 have helped State Street to reach US$5 trillion in assets under management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Existing ESG labelling redundant amid investor confusion

With an ESG product labelling consultation currently ongoing, Zenith’s head of responsible investment agrees the existing system for funds is so unclear that people may be better off ignoring it.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
5 months 3 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
5 months 4 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
8 months ago
RBA makes unexpected rate decision

The RBA has handed down its much-anticipated rate decision, following widespread expectations of a close call....

3 weeks ago
ASIC confirms 2024–25 industry levy

ASIC has confirmed the industry funding levy for the 2024–25 financial year, and how much licensees can expect to pay....

3 weeks 5 days ago
First Guardian RE directors see travel restraints order imposed

The Federal Court has made interim travel restraint orders against two Falcon Capital directors, while also freezing one director’s assets....

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom 465 Calder Road Calder
96.54 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
85.26 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
78.55 3 y p.a(%)
4
BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF
50.39 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
47.50 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA