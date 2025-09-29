 
Australian Unity appoints former Optus CEO

29 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Australian Unity has announced a successor for chief executive Rohan Mead, who will depart the firm after more than 20 years. 

It was announced in March that Mead would be retiring after 21 years with the company, and it has now appointed Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as group managing director and chief executive. Bayer Rosmarin was previously the chief executive of telco Optus, and the group executive, institutional banking and markets, at Commonwealth Bank. 

She will commence on 15 December after completing a transition period alongside Mead from 5 November 2025.
Her appointment followed a “rigorous selection process” which lasted for several months and considered internal and external candidates.

Australian Unity chair Lisa Chung said: “A dynamic and adept contemporary business leader, Kelly possesses the values alignment and credentials to advance the group’s vision of positively impacting the wellbeing of its members, customers, employees and the community.

“Australian Unity is undertaking a significant transformation program, positioning the organisation to respond to demographic trends that are expected to increase demand for our services and investment in key sectors.

“What stood out to us during the selection process is Kelly’s compelling combination of care, intellect and business acumen. Coupled with her proven ability to unlock growth through best practice innovation, she is expertly placed to enable Australian Unity to realise this opportunity, and improve member and customer outcomes.”

Bayer Rosmarin said: “I have long admired the scope and importance of the Group, and feel privileged to be leading Australian Unity through its next exciting phase of growth. This company has such a proud legacy and history, and it’s an honour to be the custodian of a purpose-led organisation that sets the standard for how we care for, support and empower Australians.”

In September, the firm announced it had taken the decision to focus its wealth and capital markets division on investment in social infrastructure and investment bonds while exiting fixed interest and commercial property work.

A spokesperson told Money Management: “Having undergone a significant transformation and simplification process over the last three years, the platform is moving forward with clarity, providing investments and services that deliver attractive returns alongside measurable and valuable community and social value.”

To achieve this, it sold Altius Asset Management to Australian Ethical for $5.5 million and moved away from being the  responsible entity of the Property Income Fund over to property fund manager Newmark Capital. It also stepped away from the position of responsible entity for Talaria Asset Management funds which moved to Equity Trustees. 

On the flipside, it said these exits were offset by new mandates and flows into its investment bonds business and into Australian equity manager Platypus Asset Management, which Australian Unity took full ownership of in 2022. 
 

