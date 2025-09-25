Relative Return Insider: What does the latest CPI data mean for rate decision?
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the latest Australian CPI data and their impact on future interest rate decisions. If the RBA opts to cut rates again, how will this affect investor and consumer behaviour?
Key discussion points:
- Factors driving the decrease in inflation.
- Potential implications for interest rates.
- The role of the public sector in jobs growth.
- How rate cuts have affected house prices.
Recommended for you
In our new ‘Ahead of the Curve’ series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.
In our new “Ahead of the Curve” series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic, Shane Oliver, and Keith Ford unpack the twists and turns of today’s markets – from credit rating agencies navigating global uncertainty to simultaneous dual IPOs.
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and AMP’s Shane Oliver break down US and Australian rate cuts, soaring gold, and bitcoin’s volatility.