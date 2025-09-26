 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft
 

Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

ASIC/gambling/banned/

26 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC.

Anthony Del Vecchio was sentenced on 16 April at the County Court of Victoria to seven years and six months’ imprisonment with a non-parole period of four years for 24 charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He was employed as an adviser at Freedom Finance Australia from November 2016 until October 2023 when his employment was terminated. Between February 2020 and December 2023, he used his position as a financial adviser to convince members of family, friends and clients to transfer money to him under the pretext of investing their funds in various investments, such as term deposits, bonds and shares.

Related News:

This came to a total of $4.48 million from the victims which was deposited into his Commonwealth Bank of Australia accounts.

Del Vecchio ceased employment at Freedom Finance in October 2023 but, in some cases, continued to take funds even after he no longer held an Australian Financial Services Licence.

View all

The reason for Del Vecchio’s activity was gambling addiction, with the former adviser holding accounts with 52 different betting companies. While this began with $100 per week, it quickly spiralled to thousands of dollars a day and he lost over $1 million with one specific company, MintBet. 

The corporate regulator said it has now taken the decision to permanently ban Del Vecchio for his widespread financial deception and misappropriation of client funds.

He has been permanently banned from:

  • Providing any financial services.
  • Controlling, whether alone or in concert with one or more other entities, an entity that carries on a financial services business.
  • Performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business (including as an officer, manager, employee, contractor or in some other capacity).


The banning took effect from 15 September 2025 and is recorded on the ASIC banned and disqualified register.

Read more about:
ASIC
gambling
banned

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Which model is hiring the most new entrants?

With new entrants now having seen 12 consecutive weeks of double-digit growth, Padua Wealth Data has broken down which business models are making the most new adviser appointments.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AFCA reinstates membership for United Global Capital

In an unexpected move, AFCA has reinstated the membership of United Global Capital until March 2026 to allow individuals to submit complaints, a decision its CEO says has been made in the public interest in response to consumer harm.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Macquarie to repay $321m to Shield investors

Macquarie Investment Management is to fully remediate all of its superannuation fund members the entirety of what they had invested in the Shield Master Fund, totalling $321 million.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Altus creates $3.5bn firm with second NSW advice merger

Private client advice business Altus Financial has enacted its second merger in two months, merging with a Sydney-based practice to create a combined $3.5 billion firm.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 weeks 5 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 2 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 4 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

21 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

3 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo