 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Count enacts Sydney M&A deal
 

Count enacts Sydney M&A deal

Countplus/financial-advice/M&A/Hugh-Humphrey/

29 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Count has enacted its latest M&A deal of the financial year, acquiring the accounting and audit client base of a Sydney accounting firm.

Subsidiary CountPlus One has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the accounting and audit client base of Brigden & Partners, with the deal expected to complete in October 2025.

The accounting firm has offices in Hornsby and Sydney’s central business district, and $1.7 million in revenue.

Related News:

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said: “This acquisition exemplifies our strategy of partnering with high-quality firms and driving sustainable growth. We continue to see significant growth opportunities in NSW and this acquisition expands Count North Sydney’s scale and capabilities.” 

In May, Count Gold Coast acquired the accounting clients of MJG Partnership and Harrison & Harrison. The two practices are both located in Queensland and offer accounting, taxation, bookkeeping, and lending services. The transactions were understood to bring in additional recurring revenues of $2.8 million, driving Count Gold Coast to achieve an annualised revenue of approximately $18 million following completion.

View all

Meanwhile, South Australian accounting firm Johnston Grocke entered into a binding transaction to merge into Count Adelaide in April. Johnston Grocke was founded in 1990 with a life insurance background and later expanded into financial planning and accounting in 1995, generating $3.8 million in new revenue, with approximately 60 per cent of this driven by financial advice.

Speaking to Money Management in August at Count’s financial results, Humphrey said the firm was keen to do “transformative” M&A deals now that it had completed the integration of Diverger which it acquired in March 2024.

Humphrey said the firm was very active with M&A activity, completing one every five weeks during the year, and it noted the acquisition size and strategic value of the deals it is enacting is “trending upward” with the average annual equity partner firm revenue sitting at $8 million. 

“We are very interested in doing more transformations and have the capacity and track record to do so very well and have built some compelling capabilities in the past. We are interested in the right sort of opportunity and right quality of business.

“We took on some debt with the acquisition of Diverger but left ample headroom for day-to-day M&A activity. Any big transformation would be complemented by a capital raising as well.” 
 

Read more about:
Countplus
financial advice
M&A
Hugh Humphrey

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Over 3k advisers yet to update FAR records

Licensees have been urged by ASIC to ensure their advisers’ FAR records are updated, as ASIC’s latest estimates find more than 3,000 advisers could be unable to provide advice next year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Australian Unity appoints former Optus CEO

Australian Unity has announced a successor for chief executive Rohan Mead, who will depart the firm after more than 20 years.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Bravura appoints latest CEO to replace Russell

Bravura Solutions has appointed a group chief executive following the exit of Andrew Russell, but the successor will be based outside of Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
ASIC confirms outcome of IDR ‘name and shame’ plans for AFSLs

ASIC has clarified the outcome of whether it will “name and shame” AFSLs over their reportable situations and internal dispute regimes following feedback from industry stakeholders.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 weeks 1 day ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 3 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

2 weeks 1 day ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

4 days 5 hours ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

2 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo