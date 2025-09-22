Placing bonds front of mind for advisers

In our new “Ahead of the Curve” series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.

The dedicated educational series of expert insights and compelling discussion will help advisers understand how they can best utilise fixed income within their clients’ portfolios to meet their needs and help them achieve their financial goals.

In this podcast, join MFS’ managing director and head of wholesale distribution for Australia and New Zealand, James Langlands, as he interviews Evidentia senior asset consultant Ron Mehmet to discuss fixed income fund selection for advisers.

The pair also discuss: