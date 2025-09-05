ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago.

In the August exam, some 221 candidates sat the exam and 68 per cent of them passed, ASIC said.

This is slightly higher than the pass mark achieved in June’s sitting, which stood at 66 per cent, but remains below the highs of last November, which stood at 77 per cent.

It is also higher than the 62 per cent achieved in the August sitting a year ago.

Almost three-quarters of candidates were sitting the exam for the first time, ASIC said.

Sitting Pass rate August 2025 68% June 2025 66% March 2025 73% November 2024 77% August 2024 62%

Source: ASIC, September 2025

To date, some 22,153 candidates have sat the exam and 92 per cent of them have successfully passed.

The next exam will be held on 6 November 2025.

At the start of 2024, ASIC announced changes to the exam structure which saw the removal of the short-answer questions in the exam and increased the number of multiple-choice questions. It also removed the requirement limiting exam participation to new financial advisers who have completed an approved degree and existing providers.