Bravura appoints latest CEO to replace Russell

Bravura Solutions has appointed a group chief executive following the exit of Andrew Russell, but the successor will be based outside of Australia.

It was announced in April that Russell would be departing the firm, just under two years from his appointment, and he has since gone on to join financial technology firm Iress as group chief executive to replace Marcus Price.

Following a global search, Bravura has now appointed Colin Greenhill as its newest group chief executive. He will commence on 1 January 2026 but, unlike Russell, will be based in London.

Most recently, he was the chief executive at SSP Worldwide, a software supplier for insurance companies and has 15 years’ experience in CEO roles.

Until he begins next year, non-executive director Shezad Okhai will act as interim CEO and assist him with a smooth transition. Toronto-based Okhai was originally hired as chief commercial officer from August 2023 to June 2024 and has remained at the firm on the board.

Bravura chair Matthew Quinn said: “We are delighted to welcome Colin as our next group CEO. Following an extensive search process, the board unanimously agreed that Colin is the best candidate to take Bravura forward.”

Greenhill said: “I am excited to be joining Bravura at this important stage. With 1,000 talented colleagues worldwide and a strong portfolio of critical systems supporting leading financial institutions, we have a solid foundation for the future. I look forward to working with our customers and our teams to deliver long-term value.”

Bravura has seen a quick turnaround of chief executives in recent years, with multiple leaders holding the role for less than two years. Nick Parsons held the role from September 2021 to June 2022, followed by Libby Roy from August 2022 to June 2023, then Russell from June 2023 to April 2025.

However, Russell had been praised for turning around the firm as its share price had risen 77 per cent over the past 12 months to 29 September. Upon taking over the role, Russell embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting process which aimed to reset and energise the business, as well as accelerate financial performance via rebuilding client trust and shareholder reputation, building a product-focused capability, and delivering a lower cost to serve.

