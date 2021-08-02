ASIC cancels AFSL of exited adviser

By Chris Dastoor

2 August 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has cancelled the Australian financial services licence (AFSL) of Victorian-based financial services licensee Jyoti Rahman as they were no longer providing financial services.

Rahman held a limited AFSL to provide financial product advice about self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) to retail clients since 8 February, 2017.

Under the Corporations Act, ASIC may suspend or cancel an AFSL if the licensee was no longer providing financial services.

Related News:

Licensees that no longer needed their AFSL could apply to ASIC to have their licence cancelled, but ASIC may also take action to cancel a licence when a licensee ceased to carry on a financial services business.

“Until ASIC has cancelled an AFS licence, ASIC expects licensees who hold a retail client authorisation to maintain professional indemnity insurance and membership with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA),” ASIC said.

Rahman could apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC’s decision.




Read more about:
Jyoti Rahman
ASIC
SMSF

Recommended for you

More than 60 licensees report net adviser loss

Read more

Are managed accounts facing a barrier?

Read more

Govt forcing advisers to be litigation funders: AFA

Read more

CountPlus member firm to acquire and merge

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment