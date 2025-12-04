 
Allianz Retire+ expands distribution team with adviser-focused hires

4 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Allianz Retire+ has appointed two individuals to support its reach of retirement income specialists with financial advisers.

Lauren Matthews has been appointed as senior retirement income specialist for Victoria and Tasmania.  

She joins from Challenger where she worked as a business development manager for three years and previously worked at super fund Australian Retirement Trust for four years as well as ING Direct.  

Its second hire is William Weightman who joins as a business manager supporting the chief distribution and marketing officer. He was previously in an equivalent role at UK-based asset manager Swiss Life Asset Managers and is returning to Australia after eight years in London.  

Commenting on the appointment, chief distribution and marketing officers Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster, said: “We are thrilled to welcome two high calibre members of the industry to our team at Allianz. Lauren is incredibly well-connected in the Victorian market, has a deep understanding of adviser and client needs, and is passionate about the ultimate benefits these products bring to retirees.

“Lauren and William are eager to be joining the AR+ team and look forward to connecting with clients, adviser groups and the broader market to bring our innovative and client-focused solutions to a wider audience.

“Our clear advantage is the strength and long-term backing of a leading global insurer, and global category leader in both retirement and life protection. Allianz has been operating in Australia for more than 110 years and serves more than four million Australians.”

Matthews said: “I strongly believe that clients and their advisers need choice and flexibility so that they are in the strongest position in their retirement. I’m excited to join the Allianz Group, a global leader with a track record of innovation, and be part of a team that is meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving retirement landscape.”

Foster and van der Veen’s role is a promotion that was enacted in October from their previous role as head of group retirement services – client delivery. The pair joined Allianz Retire+ in November 2023 from almost four years working together at Challenger in a variety of roles and previously as CEO of Generation Life from January 2018 to March 2020.

As well as this, Allianz Retire+ appointed David Kane as chief executive to replace Adrian Stewart to expand its presence in the wealth management space. 

