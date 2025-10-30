Relative Return Insider: Inflation spikes, the Fed cuts and AI booms
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina break down the spike in inflation numbers and what it means for the possibility of a rate cut as we move into the new year.
With September quarter inflation data showing trimmed mean rising by 1 per cent, considerably higher than the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecast, a near-term rate cut is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean the book should be closed on cuts.
They also explore:
- The US Federal Reserve making the decision to cut rates despite having limited data due to the government shutdown.
- Why the AI boom is based on solid foundations even as it shows signs of frothiness.
- The argument for a rate cut to back the labour market.
Recommended for you
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP economist My Bui explore Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s trip to the US and the critical minerals deal stemming from his meeting with President Donald Trump.
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the latest unemployment numbers and what they mean for a rate cut, as well as how the latest flare-up in the ongoing US–China trade dispute has highlighted the remaining disparity between gold and bitcoin.
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver take a look at the unfolding impacts and potential economic ramifications of the US government shutdown and the surge in gold and bitcoin prices.
In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist, Dr Shane Oliver, discuss this week’s RBA interest rate decision, a potential government shutdown in the US, and a new property scheme aimed at first home buyers.