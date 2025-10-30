Relative Return Insider: Inflation spikes, the Fed cuts and AI booms

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina break down the spike in inflation numbers and what it means for the possibility of a rate cut as we move into the new year.

With September quarter inflation data showing trimmed mean rising by 1 per cent, considerably higher than the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecast, a near-term rate cut is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean the book should be closed on cuts.

They also explore: