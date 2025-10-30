 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Relative Return Insider: Inflation spikes, the Fed cuts and AI booms
 

Relative Return Insider: Inflation spikes, the Fed cuts and AI booms

Podcast/Relative-Return/

30 October 2025
 | By Keith Ford |
Editorial
image
image image
expand image

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina break down the spike in inflation numbers and what it means for the possibility of a rate cut as we move into the new year.

With September quarter inflation data showing trimmed mean rising by 1 per cent, considerably higher than the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecast, a near-term rate cut is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean the book should be closed on cuts.

They also explore:

  • The US Federal Reserve making the decision to cut rates despite having limited data due to the government shutdown.
  • Why the AI boom is based on solid foundations even as it shows signs of frothiness.
  • The argument for a rate cut to back the labour market.

Read more about:
Podcast
Relative Return

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: PM’s US trip wins big for critical minerals

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP economist My Bui explore Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s trip to the US and the critical minerals deal stemming from his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Relative Return Insider: Gold and crypto take different paths amid US–China tension

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the latest unemployment numbers and what they mean for a rate cut, as well as how the latest flare-up in the ongoing US–China trade dispute has highlighted the remaining disparity between gold and bitcoin.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Relative Return Insider: US shutdown, tech bubbles, and crypto surges

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver take a look at the unfolding impacts and potential economic ramifications of the US government shutdown and the surge in gold and bitcoin prices.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Relative Return Insider: Will the RBA cut rates by year end?

In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist, Dr Shane Oliver, discuss this week’s RBA interest rate decision, a potential government shutdown in the US, and a new property scheme aimed at first home buyers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 3 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

3 weeks ago
Melbourne adviser banned for 8 years over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser for eight years over false and misleading statements regarding clients’ superannuation investments....

1 week 2 days ago
Melbourne adviser receives 7-year ban

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser who gave inappropriate advice to his clients including false and misleading Statements of Advice....

1 week ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo