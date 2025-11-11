Relative Return: Helping Australians retire with confidence
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Rachel White, head of financial adviser services at Vanguard about how advisers can help Australians to feel confident in retirement.
Listen as they discuss:
- The role of advisers in helping Australians feel confident in retirement.
- How advice can bring benefits for wellbeing and emotions
- The impact of the advice gap and how advisers can support both clients with complex needs and those who need simple guidance
- Vanguard’s efforts to help advisers deliver advice more efficiently
- Closing the advice gap via the use of technology
Recommended for you
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina take a look at the Reserve Bank’s unanimous decision to leave rates on hold on Melbourne Cup Day and whether future cuts are still on the cards.
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina break down the spike in inflation numbers and what it means for the possibility of a rate cut as we move into the new year.
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP economist My Bui explore Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s trip to the US and the critical minerals deal stemming from his meeting with President Donald Trump.
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the latest unemployment numbers and what they mean for a rate cut, as well as how the latest flare-up in the ongoing US–China trade dispute has highlighted the remaining disparity between gold and bitcoin.