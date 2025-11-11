 
  Relative Return: Helping Australians retire with confidence
 

Relative Return: Helping Australians retire with confidence

11 November 2025
 | By Staff |
Editorial
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Rachel White, head of financial adviser services at Vanguard about how advisers can help Australians to feel confident in retirement.

Listen as they discuss:

  • The role of advisers in helping Australians feel confident in retirement.
  • How advice can bring benefits for wellbeing and emotions
  • The impact of the advice gap and how advisers can support both clients with complex needs and those who need simple guidance
  • Vanguard’s efforts to help advisers deliver advice more efficiently
  • Closing the advice gap via the use of technology

 

 

