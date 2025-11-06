Relative Return Insider: RBA holds rates steady amid inflation concerns

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina take a look at the Reserve Bank’s unanimous decision to leave rates on hold on Melbourne Cup Day and whether future cuts are still on the cards.

Following higher-than-expected inflation numbers last week, the RBA surprised no one as it left rates unchanged, however Mousina suggested the central bank might be overemphasising recent inflation data and not fully accounting for potential weakening in the labour market and consumer spending.

They also explore: