 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Lonsec seeks to allay ASIC's research house concerns
 

Lonsec seeks to allay ASIC's research house concerns

ASIC/research-house/

23 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

With ASIC questioning the dominance of research houses when it comes to retail usage of private market funds, a research house has shared the factors when it ranks these types of funds.

In the regulator’s private market report in September, it discussed the growing volume of retail investors who were accessing private credit funds and the role of research houses and financial advisers in this play.

“These organisations play an important role in the private credit ecosystem, especially in the wholesale and retail investor segments of the market,” ASIC wrote. “Their views are considered and often relied upon by investors who do not always have the skills to assess private credit offerings for themselves. As a result, these organisations hold considerable power and influence.”

Related News:

Responding to the paper, Lonsec detailed its coverage of business, product, team, and process for each fund rating. These are then subdivided to cover governance, start-ups, vertical integration, expertise and independence, complexity of warehouse structure, resourcing, portfolio diversity, and risk management – areas that are described as being of “heightened risk”. 

In the case of private market funds specifically, these funds receive a greater weighting placed on the ‘product’ sector, which considers a fund’s liquidity and valuations – two factors particularly important in these types of products and were raised by ASIC’s report.

View all

Valuation governance practices as well as liquidity assessment were conducted, which include comment on mismatches, disclosure, and redemption mechanisms.

“Funds that fall short in these areas receive lower scores in our scoring model, while demonstrating strong governance and disclosure are recognised. Our overall opinion supporting the rating and commentary throughout the report will reflect a product’s relative strengths and weaknesses versus its peer group,” said Darrell Clark, deputy director of research and manager for alternatives.

“This approach ensures advisers and investors can identify which managers are adopting global best practice, and which may expose them to heightened governance or transparency risks.

“Where minimum standards are not met, Lonsec will not proceed to cover these managers.”

It maintained there is still a place for private credit in portfolios despite ASIC’s concerns, but agreed certain areas could be improved around factors such as transparency and governance. 

Clark said: “The private credit sector has genuine merit, but regulatory scrutiny has underscored the need for managers to strengthen areas such as conflict management, transparency, and governance practices. It is important to recognise that Australia’s private credit sector is still developing and strengthening these core areas will benefit investors and bridge the gaps to products offered offshore.

“As a research house, Lonsec Research and Ratings will continue to provide leadership via our ratings methodology which captures these risks, while holding managers to account and supporting advisers to aid their clients in making informed investment decisions. We will remain adaptable to evolving market dynamics and ASIC’s ongoing review to ensure our research approach remains aligned to best practice.”

Since ASIC’s report, four private credit funds have received interim stop orders from the regulator regarding their target market determinations and product dislosure statements.

The La Trobe order was imposed on 18 September by ASIC after concerns that the target market determination (TMD) for the 12-Month Term Account and 2-Year Account products suggested an inappropriate level of portfolio allocation given the risks of the fund and did not include appropriate distribution conditions.  Orders have since been lifted on the Australian Credit Fund.

Meanwhile, on the RELI Capital Mortgage Fund, the target market potentially included investors who intended to hold the fund as a ‘Core Component’ (25–75 per cent) of their portfolio, the fund’s risk level ‘Risk level 3 (Low to Medium)’ is an incomplete measure of the fund’s risk, the TMD states that the Fund is suitable for investors seeking capital preservation, and the TMD specifies that no distribution conditions are necessary for the fund.

Finally, in October, two share classes for the TruePillars Investment Fund, a registered managed fund run by TPRE, received orders as ASIC was concerned that its PDS omitted investment information, failed to disclose fees and costs, and contained misleading statements about income distribution, among others.

 

Read more about:
ASIC
research house

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Insignia reports $1bn inflows in Q1

Insignia Financial has reported net inflows of $448 million into its asset management division in the latest quarter, as well as popularity from advisers for its MLC managed accounts.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
The asset managers winning the active wars

Two Australian active fund managers have been singled out by Morningstar for their ability to achieve consistent performance and share price growth in the past 12 months.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Pinnacle takes 13% stake in private markets manager

Pinnacle Investment Management has expanded its private market coverage, forging a strategic partnership with a private markets manager via a 13 per cent stake acquisition.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Magellan drills down on distribution amid brand transformation

Active fund managers without a strong distribution platform will be “left behind”, believes Magellan, as it pivots its business away from being a traditional asset manager.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 2 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 2 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

2 weeks ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

3 weeks 2 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo