 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Interim stop order lifted on La Trobe Aussie Credit Fund
 

Interim stop order lifted on La Trobe Aussie Credit Fund

ASIC/La-Trobe-Financial/enforcement/private-markets/

25 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Less than one week after imposing an interim stop order on the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund, the order has been lifted.

The order was imposed on 18 September by ASIC after concerns that the target market determination (TMD) for the 12-Month Term Account and 2-Year Account products suggested an inappropriate level of portfolio allocation given the risks of the fund and did not include appropriate distribution conditions. 

This prevented La Trobe from dealing in interests giving a product disclosure statement for, or providing general financial product advice to, retail clients recommending an investment in the fund.

Related News:

But speaking to investors on 24 September, La Trobe chief investment officer Chris Paton said the order for the fund had now been lifted after the asset manager took steps to change the TMD.

“We worked closely with ASIC to address their requirements and are pleased to have satisfied all of our regulatory obligations. We have updated our TMDs, and in the coming days, we will outline the minor changes and what it means for prospective investors and our adviser partners.”

View all

The interim orders, which are put in place for 21 days unless lifted earlier, had been implemented following a surveillance of retail private market funds by the corporate regulator as part of its private market review. 

This review is seeking to understand how retail investors are accessing the funds, how transparency of the vehicles can be improved, their fund governance, valuation practices and management of conflicts of interest. An initial report was released last week and a further report in the funds is expected in November.

While the sector is in the spotlight, Paton doubled down on the benefits of private credit for Australian investors.
“La Trobe Financial is fully aligned with ASIC’s actions to lift standards in the private credit industry as well as its view on the importance of the private credit sector to the Australian economy,” he said.

“Private credit plays a vital role in supporting high-quality borrowers who may not be served by traditional banking channels, while offering investors access to diversified, resilient income streams.”

The interim stop order was also imposed on the $215 million La Trobe US Private Credit Fund and remains in place as of 25 September.

 

Read more about:
ASIC
La Trobe Financial
enforcement
private markets

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
First Sentier appoints CEO successor

Global asset management group First Sentier has announced a successor for Mark Steinberg, who is due to step down at the end of the year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Franklin Templeton co-managed fund hits $1.8bn AUM

Following the partnership between Lexington Partners and Franklin Templeton Australia formed in May, the firms’ co-managed evergreen private equity secondaries strategy has surpassed $1.8 billion in AUM.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
The winners and losers in an evolving funds management landscape

Three types of asset managers are well positioned for 2025, according to McKinsey, while another three are likely to face headwinds in the coming period as the needs of wealth clients evolve to demand more alternatives.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Fund managers target advisers with distribution hires

Three fund managers have made appointments to their distribution teams, focusing on the firms’ relationships with financial advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 weeks 4 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 2 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 3 days ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo