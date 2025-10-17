Relative Return Insider: Gold and crypto take different paths amid US–China tension
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the latest unemployment numbers and what they mean for a rate cut, as well as how the latest flare-up in the ongoing US–China trade dispute has highlighted the remaining disparity between gold and bitcoin.
The last week has seen significant movements in the prices of both bitcoin and gold, and Oliver breaks down what is influencing investor sentiment and market performance, including geopolitical uncertainty, central bank actions and public debt concerns.
They also explore:
- The increasing pressure on the RBA to cut rates due to rising unemployment, despite previous strong economic data.
- The notable dichotomy between the simultaneous record highs for both the ASX and gold prices.
- Why a prolonged US government shutdown and trade tensions with China could be significant global economic concerns.
