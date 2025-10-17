Relative Return Insider: Gold and crypto take different paths amid US–China tension

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the latest unemployment numbers and what they mean for a rate cut, as well as how the latest flare-up in the ongoing US–China trade dispute has highlighted the remaining disparity between gold and bitcoin.

The last week has seen significant movements in the prices of both bitcoin and gold, and Oliver breaks down what is influencing investor sentiment and market performance, including geopolitical uncertainty, central bank actions and public debt concerns.

They also explore: