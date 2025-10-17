 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Relative Return Insider: Gold and crypto take different paths amid US–China tension
 

Relative Return Insider: Gold and crypto take different paths amid US–China tension

Podcast/Relative-Return/

17 October 2025
 | By Keith Ford |
Editorial
image
image image
expand image

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver unpack the latest unemployment numbers and what they mean for a rate cut, as well as how the latest flare-up in the ongoing US–China trade dispute has highlighted the remaining disparity between gold and bitcoin.

The last week has seen significant movements in the prices of both bitcoin and gold, and Oliver breaks down what is influencing investor sentiment and market performance, including geopolitical uncertainty, central bank actions and public debt concerns.

They also explore:

  • The increasing pressure on the RBA to cut rates due to rising unemployment, despite previous strong economic data.
  • The notable dichotomy between the simultaneous record highs for both the ASX and gold prices.
  • Why a prolonged US government shutdown and trade tensions with China could be significant global economic concerns.

Read more about:
Podcast
Relative Return

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Editorial
Relative Return Insider: US shutdown, tech bubbles, and crypto surges

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver take a look at the unfolding impacts and potential economic ramifications of the US government shutdown and the surge in gold and bitcoin prices.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Relative Return Insider: Will the RBA cut rates by year end?

In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist, Dr Shane Oliver, discuss this week’s RBA interest rate decision, a potential government shutdown in the US, and a new property scheme aimed at first home buyers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Relative Return Insider: What does the latest CPI data mean for rate decision?

In the latest episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver discuss the latest Australian CPI data and their impact on future interest rate decisions. If the RBA opts to cut rates again, how will this affect investor and consumer behaviour?

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Editorial
Using fixed income to stay 'ahead of the curve'

In our new ‘Ahead of the Curve’ series, in partnership with fund manager MFS Investment Management, Money Management will explore all things fixed income.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 1 week ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

1 week 1 day ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

2 weeks 3 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

3 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Lakehouse Small Companies
152.92 3 y p.a(%)
3
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
5
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo