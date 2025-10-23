Insignia reports $1bn inflows in Q1

Insignia Financial has reported net inflows of $448 million into its asset management division in the latest quarter amid a total $1 billion inflows.

In its data for the last three months to 30 September, Insignia said these inflows helped funds under management (FUM) in asset management reach $94.6 billion, as well as $1.9 billion added from positive market movement.

Multi-asset saw net inflows of $696 million driven by popularity of MLC’s MultiSeries and Index Plus fund, as well as adviser take-up of MLC’s managed accounts, which received $214 million.

However, it reported the termination of an institutional mandate within the Intermede Global Equities capability, which led to $248 million net outflows from direct capabilities. This was offset by inflows into Antares Fixed Income from an institutional client.

Earlier this week, Morningstar name-checked Insignia as a leading player in Australian active management, with the firm having seen shares rise by 46 per cent over the past year.

“We believe the market underestimated Insignia’s earnings growth potential with cost-out counterbalancing flatlining revenue. There is still ample room to remove duplicate or non-essential costs to extract scale efficiencies. Moreover, we expect revenues to stabilise over the long term rather than decline,” it said.

Total group funds under management and administration increased by $10.2 billion or by 3.1 per cent to $340.5 billion, underpinned by $1 billion in total net inflows and strong equity markets.

Across the group, wrap funds under administration climbed 4.1 per cent to $107.1 billion, while asset management funds rose 2.5 per cent to $94.6 billion.

The wrap segment delivered $1.3 billion in net inflows, led by the MLC Expand platform, which recorded a 300 per cent increase in flows compared to the same quarter last year.

In August, Insignia launched MLC Retirement Boost and the Expand Essential+ investment menu to enhance its retirement and low-cost investment offerings. The firm also relaunched the MLC brand with a national campaign, “A Lifetime in the Making” and rolled out a new direct-to-consumer platform for MLC Super.

Since the end of the quarter, Insignia completed the migration of MLC Wealth custody services from NAB Asset Servicing to BNP Paribas, a move involving 473 investment funds and superannuation portfolios worth $150 billion.

CEO Scott Hartley said these developments support Insignia’s broader transformation program.

“During the quarter, we made significant progress on a number of key deliverables from our 2030 vision & strategy, particularly in our master trust and wrap businesses,” he said.

“The strategic priorities we’ve delivered throughout this quarter position us well for continued, sustainable growth throughout FY26, and bring us closer to our vision to be Australia’s leading and most efficient diversified wealth management company by 2030.”

Insignia continues to progress its proposed scheme of arrangement with CC Capital Partners, with regulatory approvals expected to be finalised ahead of a shareholder vote in the first half of 2026.