 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Insignia reports $1bn inflows in Q1
 

Insignia reports $1bn inflows in Q1

insignia-financial/insignia/mlc/MLC-Asset-Management/

23 October 2025
 | By Staff |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Insignia Financial has reported net inflows of $448 million into its asset management division in the latest quarter amid a total $1 billion inflows.

In its data for the last three months to 30 September, Insignia said these inflows helped funds under management (FUM) in asset management reach $94.6 billion, as well as $1.9 billion added from positive market movement.

Multi-asset saw net inflows of $696 million driven by popularity of MLC’s MultiSeries and Index Plus fund, as well as adviser take-up of MLC’s managed accounts, which received $214 million.

Related News:

However, it reported the termination of an institutional mandate within the Intermede Global Equities capability, which led to $248 million net outflows from direct capabilities. This was offset by inflows into Antares Fixed Income from an institutional client.

Earlier this week, Morningstar name-checked Insignia as a leading player in Australian active management, with the firm having seen shares rise by 46 per cent over the past year.

View all

“We believe the market underestimated Insignia’s earnings growth potential with cost-out counterbalancing flatlining revenue. There is still ample room to remove duplicate or non-essential costs to extract scale efficiencies. Moreover, we expect revenues to stabilise over the long term rather than decline,” it said.

Total group funds under management and administration increased by $10.2 billion or by 3.1 per cent to $340.5 billion, underpinned by $1 billion in total net inflows and strong equity markets.

Across the group, wrap funds under administration climbed 4.1 per cent to $107.1 billion, while asset management funds rose 2.5 per cent to $94.6 billion.

The wrap segment delivered $1.3 billion in net inflows, led by the MLC Expand platform, which recorded a 300 per cent increase in flows compared to the same quarter last year.

In August, Insignia launched MLC Retirement Boost and the Expand Essential+ investment menu to enhance its retirement and low-cost investment offerings. The firm also relaunched the MLC brand with a national campaign, “A Lifetime in the Making” and rolled out a new direct-to-consumer platform for MLC Super.

Since the end of the quarter, Insignia completed the migration of MLC Wealth custody services from NAB Asset Servicing to BNP Paribas, a move involving 473 investment funds and superannuation portfolios worth $150 billion.
CEO Scott Hartley said these developments support Insignia’s broader transformation program. 

“During the quarter, we made significant progress on a number of key deliverables from our 2030 vision & strategy, particularly in our master trust and wrap businesses,” he said.

“The strategic priorities we’ve delivered throughout this quarter position us well for continued, sustainable growth throughout FY26, and bring us closer to our vision to be Australia’s leading and most efficient diversified wealth management company by 2030.”

Insignia continues to progress its proposed scheme of arrangement with CC Capital Partners, with regulatory approvals expected to be finalised ahead of a shareholder vote in the first half of 2026.

 

Read more about:
insignia financial
insignia
mlc
MLC Asset Management

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Lonsec seeks to allay ASIC's research house concerns

With ASIC questioning the dominance of research houses when it comes to retail usage of private market funds, a research house has shared how its ranking process sits alongside ASIC’s priorities.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
The asset managers winning the active wars

Two Australian active fund managers have been singled out by Morningstar for their ability to achieve consistent performance and share price growth in the past 12 months.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Pinnacle takes 13% stake in private markets manager

Pinnacle Investment Management has expanded its private market coverage, forging a strategic partnership with a private markets manager via a 13 per cent stake acquisition.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Magellan drills down on distribution amid brand transformation

Active fund managers without a strong distribution platform will be “left behind”, believes Magellan, as it pivots its business away from being a traditional asset manager.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 2 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 2 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

2 weeks ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

3 weeks 2 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo