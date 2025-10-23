Relative Return Insider: PM’s US trip wins big for critical minerals

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford and AMP economist My Bui explore Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s trip to the US and the critical minerals deal stemming from his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting also saw a grand announcement that Australian super fund investment in the US would reach $1.5 trillion over the next decade, and Bui unpacks whether that amounts to a major change or simply the result of funds continuing their current investment approach.

They also explore: