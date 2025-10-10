 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Fidelity appoints APAC ETF distribution head from BlackRock
 

Fidelity appoints APAC ETF distribution head from BlackRock

fidelity/blackrock/ETFs/active-ETFs/

10 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Fidelity International has appointed Thomas Taw to the newly created role of head of ETF distribution for APAC, joining from a decade at BlackRock.

Based in Hong Kong, he will be responsible for ETF distribution across the APAC ex-Japan region and report to Damien Mooney, head of APAC ex-Japan.

This will see him lead the distribution and strategic positioning of Fidelity’s ETF products across the region and work closely with its ETF product teams and sales teams to drive client engagement and build out the division in the region.

Related News:

Fidelity runs five active ETFs in Australia covering Australian equities, global equities, Asian equities, Indian equities, and global emerging markets equities. These were launched last June after the firm said it had experienced “growing demand for accessible and flexible investment solutions” from its Australian clients.

Taw previously spent a decade at BlackRock in a variety of roles, including two years as head of investment strategy for APAC for index and active funds and time spent working on investment strategy for its ETF and Index Investments (EII) business.  Prior to joining BlackRock, he spent two years working at Macquarie Group. 

View all

Mooney said: “The ETF market has grown significantly in recent years and we increasingly see investors in Asia Pacific keen to take advantage of the benefits of active management within ETF vehicles. 

“Tom’s deep expertise in ETFs and his proven track record in building businesses across Asia will be instrumental as we expand our ETF offering to meet the evolving client needs in the region.”

Last week, it was announced that funds under management in Australian ETFs had surpassed $300 billion for the first time, with 400 ETFs listed on the ASX. 

Andrew Campion, general manager of investment products and strategy at ASX, said: “We’ve seen extraordinary momentum across the exchange-traded fund market, and investors are increasingly using ETFs to access a broad range of investment strategies and asset classes from international equities and fixed income through to alternatives.

“What previously took years to achieve is now being realised in just months, driven by increasing investor demand, diversified offerings and strong trading volumes.”

 

Read more about:
fidelity
blackrock
ETFs
active ETFs

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Ausbil expands ETF range with 2 launches

Ausbil is to expand its active ETF range with two ASX-listed launches, one focusing on global small caps and one on listed infrastructure.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
‘Inter-sector’ M&A to see 20% fewer asset and wealth managers by 2029

Up to 20 per cent of wealth and asset managers globally are set to be acquired in the next five years, according to Morgan Stanley, with focus expected to move to ‘inter-sector’ deals between industries.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GQG inflows plummet YTD amid sustained underperformance

GQG Partners’ year-to-date flows are 80 per cent lower than the same period a year ago as underperformance prompts three consecutive months of outflows.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 4 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

3 days 20 hours ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 5 days ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo