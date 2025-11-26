Federation AM bolsters ESG focus with senior appointment

Federation Asset Management has appointed Rebecca Thomas as investment director and head of responsible investments to support ESG integration strategy across the firm.

Specialising in private markets, Federation manages capital commitments of $2 billion across institutional and individual investors, while maintaining a strong focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Following a period of development and growth across the firm, Thomas joins the Federation to oversee the integration of ESG considerations across all of the firm’s investment strategies.

She brings a wealth of experience to the position, having held a number of senior, executive and director roles over her time int he finance sector, including at Synergis Fund, Coltbridge, Sentient Impact Group and GE Capital. Most recently, Thomas spent almost 10 years at Social Ventures Australia where she led the impact investing team.

“Responsible investment shouldn’t sit on the sidelines but needs to be embedded into how capital is allocated, how investments are managed and how we create long-term value,” Thomas said.

“Federation has built a strong track record of disciplined investing, and I am excited to help deepen the rigour of ESG across the portfolio.”

Federation has also welcomed Tahlia Rozis as business development manager (BDM), taking on the responsibility for adviser engagement and distribution across the firm’s investment strategies.

Rozis brings almost a decade of experience in funds management and platform distribution, previously holding roles at Colonial First State (CFS), Implemented Portfolios and Perpetual Investments.

“There is a growing appetite among advisers, platforms and family offices for alternative investments that offer diversification and growth,” she said.

“Federation is uniquely positioned with its specialist private markets capability, and I look forward to helping more investors access these opportunities.”

Federation said these appointments follow a period of growth for the firm, largely led by investor activity across Asia, in addition to the recent launch of a new long-duration energy storage platform, Ascera Energy, and ongoing enhancements to its Federation Alternative Investments II Fund.

Expanding its reach within sustainable energy, Federation chief executive Cameron Brownjohn said this is a pivotal moment for the firm as investor demand reshapes the private equity proposition.

“There is a lot of potential in certain sectors of the market which will create opportunities heading into 2026. Three key macro trends driving demand for private capital are, in our opinion, sustainable energy, digitisation of the economy and an ageing population,” Brownjohn said.

“The adviser-led market and family offices are increasingly drawn to semi-liquid private equity products offered by managers like us. These products provide a level of liquidity that appeals to a specific segment of client portfolios.”