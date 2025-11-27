 
Jamieson Coote Bonds co-founder sets up fund distribution business

27 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
A new funds distribution business has launched in Australia, seeking to bring institutional offerings to the wholesale market.  

Continental Funds Group is led by founder and managing director Angus Coote, alongside a team of three distribution professionals and draws on decades of industry experience.  

Coote is co-founder and chair of Jamieson Coote Bonds, a government bond fund manager.

He began his career with J.P. Morgan in London before moving to ANZ in Asia, where he was based in Hong Kong and Singapore and specialising in marketing Australian bonds. He later worked at ANZ and Westpac, where he led global central bank distribution.  

The firm seeks to address a significant gap for sophisticated investors seeking global diversification and improved long-term outcomes. Continental is focused on supporting advisers in building portfolios that are better aligned with today’s evolving risk environment.  

It has also partnered with Channel Capital, which will provide governance, operational oversight, and scalable infrastructure to support Continental’s capabilities.  

Coote said: “It was the right time. We’re seeing a clear shift in portfolio construction priorities − advisers are looking for strategies that can deliver more consistent outcomes and help navigate the volatility in public markets. Our role is to identify, represent, and support high-quality investment managers who can help investors achieve that balance between risk and return.  

“Our primary goal is to demonstrate what ‘setting the standard for excellence’ looks like in practice. This is just the beginning. Continental is committed to building a foundation of prosperity for our clients and partners by providing access to the best global opportunities, previously limited to institutional investors.”  

Glen Holding, managing director at Channel Capital, said: “After working with Angus for the past decade, we know he leads with a thoughtful, client-first approach. With the experience he and his team bring to Continental, we see real potential to offer investors new opportunities, supported by insight and service that can genuinely make a difference.”  

Holding serves as a non-executive director on the Continental Funds Group board, while Coote remains actively involved with Jamieson Coote Bonds. 

