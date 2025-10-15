 
  Fidante expands alts offering with London-based affiliate
 

Fidante expands alts offering with London-based affiliate

15 October 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Funds management
Global investment management firm Fidante, part of Challenger Limited, has formed a strategic partnership with London-based Fulcrum Asset Management.

Founded in 2004, Fulcrum is a $12.6 billion liquid alternatives manager specialising in discretionary and quantitative macro strategies, though it also offers illiquid alternatives in the UK pension market. 

Along with the new partnership, Fidante has also taken a substantial minority stake in Fulcrum in order to secure exclusive distribution rights across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The firm said this partnership “underscores Fidante’s ambition to build a leading alternatives capability”.

Victor Rodriguez, CEO of funds management at Challenger, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Fulcrum, a firm with a long and successful track record in macro strategies. Their expertise is a compelling addition to Fidante’s affiliate network and creates new opportunities for investors seeking world-class alternatives.”

Meanwhile, Fulcrum managing partner Joe Davidson said the formal partnership with Fidante will provide a strong platform for growth in the APAC region.

“We are delighted to enter into a formal partnership with Fidante. There is strong alignment between the culture and aspirations of both firms, and we are excited to work with Fidante to broaden access to our strategies for Australian and Asian investors,” Davidson said.

“Fulcrum will remain an independent partnership and, as a partner-owned firm, we’re committed to growing our business while delivering long-term results for clients.”

This announcement marks its second affiliate addition in 2025, following its strategic partnership with global long-short manager System Capital in February.

Like its deal with Fulcrum, Fidante took a substantial minority equity stake in System Capital and entered into an exclusive distribution agreement, allowing System Capital to grow its FUM, while expanding Fidante’s suite of investment choices.

As it stands, Fidante has some 19 leading investment managers as part of its multi-affiliate model – such as Apollo Global Management, Ares Wealth Management Solutions, and Cultiv8 Funds Management –  across fixed income, equities, and several alternative strategies.

