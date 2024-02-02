POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Sequoia acquires national paraplanning service

Sequoia acquires national paraplanning service

2 February 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Sequoia has made its latest acquisition of Clique Paraplanning, a national outsourced paraplanning service for financial advisers.

In an ASX announcement, it said it has acquired Clique Paraplanning in cash on an earn out revenue multiple of approximately 1 times, consisting of $150,000 cash and shares valued at $60,000. The earn out and final payment of up to $70,000 is payable 12 months post-completion.

Clique has employees and contractors in Melbourne and Sydney, and provides outsourced paraplanning services to financial planners and AFSLs, particularly around statements of advice and ongoing documentation reviews. 

Related News:

It is also used by other advisers for more sophisticated plans or when advisers have a backlog of work preventing them from providing new client advice services. 

View all

Sequoia, which is headed up by Garry Crole, said: “Clique has been an approved provider of our licensee services division for some time, following an assessment by our compliance team of the quality of its advice documentation. We encourage advisers to outsource these services if they are high quality such as the Clique service. This also frees our advisers to do more advising.”

The firm has been on an acquisition spree lately as it acquired legal service provider Australian Business Structure Pty for $2 million in December 2023 as a way to broaden its product offering.

In July, the firm signed a heads of agreement to acquire and merge Castle Corporate and Castle Legal.
The two businesses were described as “prominent and reputable firms specialising in providing accountants, financial advisers, and lawyers comprehensive advice and solutions relating to new and existing companies, trusts, and self-managed super funds (SMSFs)”. 

It also acquired a 20 per cent stake in Euree Asset Management in the previous month, a new firm headed by former Australian Football League player James Hird as chief executive. 

Sequoia said: “[Euree] will initially offer three fund options aimed at supporting financial advisers who want to reduce the cost of advice by accessing a single fund that has the intellectual property and know-how to select a range of investments under one umbrella across various asset classes to form either a balanced, growth or property-style fund.”

Read more about:
paraplanning
Sequoia
licensees

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

11 February 2024
Small licensees not immune from ASIC surveillance

Smaller licensees should be aware that they are just as much on ASIC’s radar as their larger counterparts as increased data and technology means the regulator has greater transparency than ever, according to a compliance expert.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
11 February 2024
Licensees recommencing to be a ‘common theme’ in 2024

Wealth Data’s Colin Williams expects financial advice licensees recommencing to be a common trend throughout this year, as nine licensees have restarted over the past four weeks.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
8 February 2024
Sequoia seeks $3.5m damages following Informed Investor acquisition

Sequoia is seeking $3.5 million in damages from Tim McGowen, following the acquisition of Informed Investor in April 2022.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
8 February 2024
Self-licensing to remain strong trend in 2024

There remains a “strong appetite” for solo operators in the financial advice space, according to the latest Adviser Ratings Musical Chairs report, making up over half of applications last quarter.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
subscribe

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Alan Tickle

I’ve been an adviser for 34 years and while I passed the FASEA exam first attempt, I felt that it failed to test techni...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
4 days 8 hours ago
Graeme

Such a high personal cost to so many. It must be acknowledged with rather more sensitivity. It is a good thing Mr Rich...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
4 days 17 hours ago
Really?

Thank you Laura, Money Management and FSCP for round 1 against some of the worst criminals in our industry but this will...

Inappropriate advice about super switching leads to latest FSCP outcome
5 days 3 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

7 months ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

6 months 3 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

7 months ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA