Financial services group launches financial planning arm

Integrated wealth and financial services group Rethink has launched a financial planning arm called Rethink Wealth.

The firm, which restructured from a property investment specialist to a wealth and financial services group last year, said the addition of financial planning will be the final piece of the puzzle for its client service offering.

Launched this month, it will provide advice on passive income and property investment through to wealth structuring and retirement planning, including personal insurance, asset protection, investing, self-managed super funds (SMSFs), and estate planning.

“Rethink Wealth was born out of the realisation that Australians need more than just great investment advice, they need a full strategy,” said Patrick Casey, managing director of Rethink Wealth. “Whether it’s building passive income, planning for retirement, or ensuring their family’s future is protected, we provide the roadmap and tools to make wealth creation achievable and sustainable.”

As well as financial planning, Rethink also offers investing, residential property, renewables, property law, financing, property insurance, and commercial education across seven distinct business arms.

Rethink Group chief executive Scott O’Neill said: “The rise of Rethink Wealth reflects the broader maturing of the buyer’s agent and investor industry. We’re seeing a growing awareness that wealth creation isn’t just about the next property. It’s about financial literacy, strategic planning, and protecting your legacy. That’s where we come in and the market has responded in a big way.

“Our pivot to Rethink Group was never about abandoning our roots in property. It was about building a financial ecosystem that gives our clients everything they need in one place; from property to legal, finance, insurance, renewables, and now full-spectrum wealth planning. That’s the future of investing in Australia, and we’re proud to be leading that evolution.”

The inclusion of multiple distinct business arms mirrors previous Money Management findings that large-scale wealth managers are moving to provide a “full service” offering for their clients by working with accountants and lawyers.

Effective collaboration between the two professions can help clients manage their finances more efficiently, as well as provide referral opportunities between the two professionals.

Research by HUB24 recommended advisers need to act as a “connector” of clients to other specialists, such as accountants and lawyers. Areas where these high-net-worth individuals seek specialist expertise range from tailored portfolio construction to business succession planning and private banking.