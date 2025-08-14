Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Iress appoints C-suite exec to lead AI transformation
 

Iress appoints C-suite exec to lead AI transformation

iress/AI/hires/appointment/Marcus-Price/artificial-intelligence/

14 August 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Iress has appointed Daniel Ashley to the newly created role of chief AI officer to spearhead the fintech firm’s strategic focus on AI as the technology opens the doors to a “new frontier for wealth advice”.

Ashley brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation and the financial services sector to the role, including most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he spent more than three years as an AI/machine learning and data specialist for enterprise accounts.

Prior to this, Ashley worked across three of the four big banks, including Westpac where he was the director of strategy, planning, outcomes and business design; Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) as the head of program management, and National Australia Bank (NAB), as well as CitiBank.

Taking on this new role at Iress, the firm said Ashley will lead a cross-functional team, focusing on “leveraging AI to enhance product performance, automate workflows, and unlock new insights for clients globally, particularly across financial advice and investment management”.

He will also be responsible for driving the development and deployment of AI solutions across the firm’s product suite and operations, “embedding AI more deeply into the business”. Ashley commenced his new role on 4 August at Iress’ Sydney office, reporting to chief operating officer Justin Schmitt.

Speaking on the appointment, Schmitt said he is pleased to welcome Ashley as Iress doubles down on the AI opportunity.

“His proven track record in leading AI-driven transformation in financial services and at AWS will help accelerate our efforts to embed AI at the centre of our innovation strategy. AI represents a significant growth opportunity for Iress, enabling us to deliver faster, smarter and more scalable outcomes for our clients.”

Ashley added: “AI has the potential to redefine financial technology and deliver real, measurable value for Iress’ clients, people and shareholders. I look forward to working with the team to turn that potential into results.”

Earlier this week, Iress shared its intentions to utilise AI in order to expand its reach to Australia’s unadvised population during its half-year results webinar, flagging multiple tools could be launched within the next six to 12 months.

Chief executive Marcus Price said: “There is a significant opportunity for further expansion by delivering greater value to our existing customers using a data and AI-led approach to help them grow their practices and make them more efficient. We’ve got a significant focus on bringing agentic tools to our advice world through the existing Xplan network.  

“We’re expanding our suite of solutions to meet the substantial and growing needs of the unadvised, this is a new sector in wealth called the ‘next generation platforms’ in the UK and AU. This is a new frontier for wealth advice. Our product research confirms there is strong client and consumer demand for AI-led digital solutions with a new bunch of customers who want to deliver into this space.

“The development of new products and solutions to serve this population will be a really key focus for Iress over the coming months and years.”

While AI has rapidly worked its way into a lot of technology and everyday life, Price predicts that, “AI will have a lot to say in advice, and we are right in the thick of it”.

In its results for the first half of 2025, statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) was unchanged from the prior corresponding period at $17.3 million, while revenue was $299 million, down 3 per cent from $309 million from the pcp, thanks to the impact of divested assets.

On a continuing business basis, revenue increased 6.8 per cent to $249 million from ongoing improvement in the UK business as well as stronger performance from the Global Trading and Market Data business during the period.
 

Read more about:
iress
AI
hires
appointment
Marcus Price
artificial intelligence

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Why do advisers leave a firm after their PY?

A quarter of advisers who commenced on the FAR within the last two years have already switched licensees or practices, adding validity to practice owners’ professional year (PY) concerns.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Financial services group launches financial planning arm

Integrated wealth and financial services group Rethink has launched a financial planning arm called Rethink Wealth to expand beyond property investing and into holistic wealth management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Limited advice sector losses keeping advisers in the red

While adviser numbers continue to slowly creep back up, the latest Wealth Data analysis reveals they would actually be in the green for the calendar year if it weren’t for so many losses in the limited advice space.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Large AFSLs see significant growth amid advice consolidation

The shift in scale and consolidation has led to substantial growth in large privately owned licensees, which have tipped past 20 per cent of advisers for the first time to make up 28.3 per cent of the industry.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 day 2 hours ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 week 1 day ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months 1 week ago
ASIC’s ethics called into question by exam candidates

Despite the financial adviser exam being rooted in ethics, two professional year advisers believe the lack of support and transparency from the regulator around the exam ...

4 weeks 1 day ago
Comprehensive advice significantly improves retirement outcomes: Vanguard

Australian retirees could increase their projected annual incomes by as much as 51 per cent through comprehensive financial advice, according to a Vanguard study, but cos...

4 weeks ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

2 days 22 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
74.26 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA