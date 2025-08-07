 
Relative Return Insider: The push for holistic tax reform

7 August 2025
 | By Keith Ford |
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford is joined by Accountants Daily journalist Imogen Wilson to take a look at why there has been such broad support for a more comprehensive tax reform discussion at the Treasurer’s economic roundtable.

While a desire for holistic tax reform has been a consistent feature of submissions to the roundtable, Wilson explains that views start to diverge once it gets to the details, with arguments for increasing the GST, lowering corporate tax rates, and capital gains tax and negative gearing reform.

Tune in to hear:

  • Why there is a push for a cautious implementation of AI to boost productivity.
  • How the superannuation system can have a positive impact on productivity.
  • Whether there is enough political capital to get holistic tax reform over the line.

Relative Return

Recommended for you

Relative Return Insider: Productivity stagnation and the path forward

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to discuss Australia’s stagnating productivity ahead of the government’s economic reform roundtable, and how picking all the “low-hanging fruit” for reform in the ’90s helped kick off a surge that has since stalled out.

Read More
Relative Return Insider: The business of cyber criminals

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford is joined by Cyber Daily deputy editor David Hollingworth to take you inside the evolving landscape of cyber crime, how even huge companies can be at risk of breaches, and what that means for anyone trying to understand the risks.

Read More
Relative Return: Structural shifts creating fertile ground for small-caps

The latest episode of Relative Return sees host Laura Dew chat with Richard Ivers and Mike Younger, co-portfolio managers at Prime Value Asset Management, on their newly launched Microcap Fund and opportunities in small and mid-cap shares.

Read More
Relative Return Insider: Markets’ Trump tariff complacency a ‘boiling frog’

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford dive into the week's top news, from investors remaining blasé about tariff announcements to bitcoin surging and unemployment numbers.

Read More
So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
6 months 1 week ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
8 months 1 week ago
ASIC’s ethics called into question by exam candidates

Despite the financial adviser exam being rooted in ethics, two professional year advisers believe the lack of support and transparency from the regulator around the exam ...

3 weeks 1 day ago
Comprehensive advice significantly improves retirement outcomes: Vanguard

Australian retirees could increase their projected annual incomes by as much as 51 per cent through comprehensive financial advice, according to a Vanguard study, but cos...

3 weeks ago
ASIC bans 2 advisers over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned two advisers from the same advice firm for giving clients inappropriate superannuation advice that was not in their best interests. ...

4 weeks 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
88.01 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
