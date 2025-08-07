Relative Return Insider: The push for holistic tax reform

In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford is joined by Accountants Daily journalist Imogen Wilson to take a look at why there has been such broad support for a more comprehensive tax reform discussion at the Treasurer’s economic roundtable.

While a desire for holistic tax reform has been a consistent feature of submissions to the roundtable, Wilson explains that views start to diverge once it gets to the details, with arguments for increasing the GST, lowering corporate tax rates, and capital gains tax and negative gearing reform.

Tune in to hear: