Relative Return Insider: RBA finally makes long-awaited cut – what’s next for rates?
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a look at the Reserve Bank’s latest rate cut call, the factors influencing the unanimous decision, and what economists expect from the rest of the year.
Following last month’s surprising decision to leave rates on hold, the RBA’s August decision put the central bank back in line with forecasts and is set to provide some measure of cost-of-living relief to home owners and renters.
Tune in to hear:
- The impact of declining underlying inflation and softening labour market conditions on the rates decision.
- Why productivity growth concerns are a significant focus for the RBA following a downgraded forecast.
- Economists’ predictions for future rate cuts vary, but there’s a consensus that rates won’t return to pre-pandemic lows.
Recommended for you
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford is joined by Accountants Daily journalist Imogen Wilson to take a look at why there has been such broad support for a more comprehensive tax reform discussion at the Treasurer’s economic roundtable.
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, AMP chief economist Shane Oliver joins the show to discuss Australia’s stagnating productivity ahead of the government’s economic reform roundtable, and how picking all the “low-hanging fruit” for reform in the ’90s helped kick off a surge that has since stalled out.
In this episode of Relative Return Insider, host Keith Ford is joined by Cyber Daily deputy editor David Hollingworth to take you inside the evolving landscape of cyber crime, how even huge companies can be at risk of breaches, and what that means for anyone trying to understand the risks.
The latest episode of Relative Return sees host Laura Dew chat with Richard Ivers and Mike Younger, co-portfolio managers at Prime Value Asset Management, on their newly launched Microcap Fund and opportunities in small and mid-cap shares.