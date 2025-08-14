Relative Return Insider: RBA finally makes long-awaited cut – what’s next for rates?

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a look at the Reserve Bank’s latest rate cut call, the factors influencing the unanimous decision, and what economists expect from the rest of the year.

Following last month’s surprising decision to leave rates on hold, the RBA’s August decision put the central bank back in line with forecasts and is set to provide some measure of cost-of-living relief to home owners and renters.

Tune in to hear: