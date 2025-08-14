Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
  3. Relative Return Insider: RBA finally makes long-awaited cut – what’s next for rates?
 

Relative Return Insider: RBA finally makes long-awaited cut – what’s next for rates?

14 August 2025
 | By Keith Ford |
Editorial
In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford take a look at the Reserve Bank’s latest rate cut call, the factors influencing the unanimous decision, and what economists expect from the rest of the year.

Following last month’s surprising decision to leave rates on hold, the RBA’s August decision put the central bank back in line with forecasts and is set to provide some measure of cost-of-living relief to home owners and renters.

Tune in to hear:

  • The impact of declining underlying inflation and softening labour market conditions on the rates decision.
  • Why productivity growth concerns are a significant focus for the RBA following a downgraded forecast.
  • Economists’ predictions for future rate cuts vary, but there’s a consensus that rates won’t return to pre-pandemic lows.

Relative Return

