MLC Expand appoints specialist to engage AFSLs on retirement solution

MLC Expand has appointed retirement specialist Andrew Long to work with advisers and licensees and drive growth for its newly launched MLC Retirement Boost solution.

Having commenced in the role on 17 November, Long is in charge of leading efforts to promote the MLC Retirement Boost solution across the market, with a focus on engaging licensees and financial advisers.

He joined from a position as national institutional retirement lead at Resolution Life and brings nearly 15 years of experience in strategic retirement partnership roles across CFS, Challenger and TAL.

Commenting on the appointment, MLC Expand chief executive, Liz McCarthy, said she was excited to welcome Long to the team.

“His specialised experience in retirement solutions will be beneficial to our internal teams, as well as the licensees and advisers we work with, as we continue to see demand for MLC Retirement Boost grow,” McCarthy said.

Launched on MLC Expand in August through a partnership between MLC, TAL and Challenger, MLC Retirement Boost functions like a standard super account but offers the potential to enhance retirees’ income thanks to the concessional tax treatment of lifetime income streams.

It was introduced by MLC for use by advisers with their superannuation clients. Since launch, McCarthy said both adviser feedback and demand have been strong.

“We’ve been really impressed with the demand from advisers and licensee groups wanting to hear more about the solution and start recommending it to their clients.

“We knew the solution, coupled with our innovative partnership with TAL and Challenger, would be of interest to advisers but the response to date – only a few months in – has been really exciting, and has meant we’ve had to expand our team to keep up with this demand,” she said.

Earlier this year, the firm explained that the tripartite partnership leverages Challenger’s retirement expertise and distribution strength to help the product reach scale.

TAL, meanwhile, provides the adviser tool and serves as the insurer for a future Retirement Boost Pension offering.

A dedicated ‘Centre of Excellence’ brings together technical and distribution specialists from all three partners, supported by new digital adviser tools and a retirement education hub offering training modules and client resources.

The appointment also followed MLC Expand’s August announcement of Heidi Press as the new head of its next-generation wrap platform.