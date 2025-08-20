MLC Expand snags HUB24 product head

Insignia Financial’s wrap platform has appointed Heidi Press, former HUB24 head of product management, to spearhead the design and delivery of the MLC Expand platform.

In her new role as general manager of platform development and digital experience, Press will lead the design and delivery of the “next generation of the MLC Expand wrap platform”, focusing on driving innovation and enhancing digital experiences for financial advisers and support staff, as well as their clients.

MLC Expand chief executive, Liz McCarthy, said Press’ appointment will help the platform to ensure it remains at the “forefront of the Australian financial advice ecosystem” when it comes to digital platform delivery.

This is a return to MLC for Press as she was previously the head of platform strategy and transformation and head of wrap enablement prior to the firm’s split late last year, which saw the separation of MLC Wealth from NAB following Insignia’s acquisition of the firm in 2021.

Most recently, she worked at HUB24 for almost four years as a senior product consultant and then head of product management, before which she was a senior project manager at Allianz Retire+ for a year and spent more than a decade at Macquarie Group.

McCarthy said Press’ experience with wrap platforms will make her a valuable asset in guiding the platform’s next phase of growth.

“Her strategic vision, combined with her commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences, aligns perfectly with our ambition to be the leaders in a new era of super and retirement advice and investment technology.

“MLC Expand is entering a period of significant growth and change, and Heidi’s leadership will be critical in shaping a digital experience, backed by data and AI, that truly meets the evolving needs of advisers and their clients.”

Press added: “I’m excited to be joining the team again. MLC Expand’s proprietary tech stack is one of – if not the – most contemporary wrap platforms in Australia. The speed at which the team is able to implement enhancements and act on adviser feedback is what makes me excited to be joining Liz and the MLC Expand team.”