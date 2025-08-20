Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. MLC Expand snags HUB24 product head
 

MLC Expand snags HUB24 product head

appointment/insignia-financial/platform/HUB24/

20 August 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Insignia Financial’s wrap platform has appointed Heidi Press, former HUB24 head of product management, to spearhead the design and delivery of the MLC Expand platform.

In her new role as general manager of platform development and digital experience, Press will lead the design and delivery of the “next generation of the MLC Expand wrap platform”, focusing on driving innovation and enhancing digital experiences for financial advisers and support staff, as well as their clients.

MLC Expand chief executive, Liz McCarthy, said Press’ appointment will help the platform to ensure it remains at the “forefront of the Australian financial advice ecosystem” when it comes to digital platform delivery. 

This is a return to MLC for Press as she was previously the head of platform strategy and transformation and head of wrap enablement prior to the firm’s split late last year, which saw the separation of MLC Wealth from NAB following Insignia’s acquisition of the firm in 2021.

Most recently, she worked at HUB24 for almost four years as a senior product consultant and then head of product management, before which she was a senior project manager at Allianz Retire+ for a year and spent more than a decade at Macquarie Group.

McCarthy said Press’ experience with wrap platforms will make her a valuable asset in guiding the platform’s next phase of growth.

“Her strategic vision, combined with her commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences, aligns perfectly with our ambition to be the leaders in a new era of super and retirement advice and investment technology. 

“MLC Expand is entering a period of significant growth and change, and Heidi’s leadership will be critical in shaping a digital experience, backed by data and AI, that truly meets the evolving needs of advisers and their clients.”

Press added: “I’m excited to be joining the team again. MLC Expand’s proprietary tech stack is one of – if not the – most contemporary wrap platforms in Australia. The speed at which the team is able to implement enhancements and act on adviser feedback is what makes me excited to be joining Liz and the MLC Expand team.”

Read more about:
appointment
insignia financial
platform
HUB24

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
The red flags of a poor advice AFSL

With licensee switching on the rise, particularly for newer advisers, compliance expert Sean Graham has shared red flags to watch out for when making the jump between AFSLs.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Managed account usage sees advisers expand client capacity

Beyond their investment benefits, over a third of advisers say utilising managed accounts solutions has allowed them to take on more clients, according to Praemium.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
NSW advice firm merges to ‘cement’ regional position

Altus Financial, based on NSW's Central Coast, has announced a merger with advisory firm Fortunity to strengthen its presence in the region and expand its service offerings.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Will solo AFSLs ‘go the way of the dodo’?

As larger Australian Financial Services licensees continue to expand their reach in an increasingly expensive industry to operate, how do smaller firms ensure they stay relevant and efficient?

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
6 days 22 hours ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 week 6 days ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months 2 weeks ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

1 week 1 day ago
Ex-Bravura CEO joins AZ NGA board

Libby Roy has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the board of AZ NGA....

4 weeks 1 day ago
Industry first as PY supervisor banned by ASIC

A professional year supervisor has been banned for five years after advice provided by his provisional relevant provider was deemed to be inappropriate, the first time th...

3 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
74.26 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA