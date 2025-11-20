HUB24 unveils integrated solution targeting adviser productivity

At the FAAA Congress in Perth this week, fintech firm HUB24 announced it is developing an integrated advice solution, myhub, to address productivity challenges in the industry.

According to Adviser Ratings’ Q3 2025 Musical Chairs report, September ended with some 15,447 individuals on the Financial Adviser Register (FAR) after half of the quarter’s gains were wiped out by advisers exiting the profession, while the report suggested further losses are expected by the end of the year.

As a result, HUB24 suggested that the profession is now facing a significant “capacity gap”, with demand for advice in Australia remaining high and advisers unable to meet this, making technology a key tool in boosting efficiency.

In order to address this challenge, HUB24 is in the process of developing myhub, an ecosystem concept designed to provide advisers integrated access to HUB24 Group capabilities, including the HUB24 platform, Class and myprosperity, as well as services and solutions from Vital Business Partners (VBP) and Finura Digital.

The new offering will also leverage AI-powered natural language prompting to support process efficiency, while prioritising flexibility to enable integration with applications developed by practices and licensees.

This, the firm said, will allow advisers to streamline tasks such as client meeting preparation, scenario modelling, client goal tracking, statement of advice (SOA) creation, and compliance checks within a single, secure ecosystem.

According to HUB24’s director of strategic development, Jason Entwistle, the key to unlocking productivity is removing inefficiencies in the advice implementation process.

“While platforms such as HUB24 have enhanced productivity in areas like portfolio management and reporting, there are still many inefficient processes within an advice practice, which have not been addressed due to the lack of investment in high quality accessible data, industrial scale technology, and innovation.”

The new solution will commence a pilot program in early 2026 for licensees, advice networks and advisers to assist HUB24 in co-designing myhub.

This announcement closely follows another announcement from HUB24, who earlier this week confirmed it had taken an equity stake in Finura Digital to support the development of cloud-based platform Advice Designer.

Launched earlier this year, the Advice Designer platform helps automate advice processes and cut down SOA creation time significantly. This investment, the firm said, will accelerate the development of the platform.

Entwistle said: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Advice Designer to enhance adviser productivity by streamlining advice document creation, making the process simpler, more efficient and delivering better client experiences.”