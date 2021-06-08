Lack of 'natural pathway' for generation of advisers

The reluctance of business owners to sell their advice firms is leaving a generation of advisers unable to progress, according to Succession Plus.
Many owners were now working into their advanced years which meant there was “no natural pathway” for younger members of staff to take over the business.
Speaking to Money Management, chief executive, Craig West, said when advisers did eventually sell-up, they were often skipping a generation in their 50s and going directly to those younger staff in their 30s.
West said: “We are seeing people working until their 80s, they are in no rush to sell up. They are loyal to their clients and stay too long which makes succession planning difficult.
“There has been a dramatic change, 10-15 years ago, it was about selling the business, now baby boomers are already wealthy so they are less reliant on the sale and money is no longer the goal. They want to be able to keep staff and clients and leave a legacy, that is their number one outcome now.”
As a result, many advisers of in their 50s were leaving firms and setting up on their own but the costs of compliance meant this was not always a viable option for everyone. Others were leaving the industry and choosing new careers altogether to avoid taking the Financial Advisers Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam.
“When they do sell up, a generation is skipped and there is no natural pathway for younger members of staff. Then it has to become an external sale which is more difficult and a harder transition for clients,” West said.
“There are people aged 65-70, then people aged 35-40, it is the generation aged 50-55 who are missing out and they don’t get the chance to take over the business, they are missing out completely.
“So then they don’t want to wait and end up taking their clients and setting up themselves which is something we are seeing more frequently.”
In light of this, he said an option for firms was to set up an employee succession ownership plan which enabled staff to buy the owner out over time which created a gradual transition and let staff feel invested in the business’ future.
Comments
Anyone who's ever had to deal with the tyre kickers when contemplating the sale of their business will fully understand why owners are hanging on to their practices. Offers of payment over 5 years, etc. Shares instead of cash. Growth targets built into the deal. Pass, I'll keep working and seeing my clients.
I get that vendors think that their asset is the best and worth x 20 (every vendor does) but you have to take that valuation in the context of the market.
why would anyone want to enter this space. the big 4 banks cannot make enough return on equity and you expect a small-time financial planner to pay you top dollar.
I think the purchaser's offer are realistic, it's the practice owners who live in day dreamland. it isn't going to get better for practice valuations it will get worse. much worse.
the government has already spoken, the solution is Digi advice, whether we like it or not. so you can cling on to your practice and anchor back to when you go x 10 revenue. you won't get it, my friend.
totally agree, which is why we'll keep working. three decades of building client relationships carries too much value for us in lots of ways. We'll keep enjoying the cash flow and the satisfaction that comes with our work and never mind what the value of the practice is. It's not keeping us up at night.
so you build a business that has no resale value and the plan is to keep working in it until you die.
is that how business works? not saying your plan is flawed, it's a good plan for you but is that the plan for others who wish to enter the industry? would others accept that?
I don't think so, the viability of the sector is questionable now. it won't survive.
I certainly need improvement in writing my thoughts down in a forum like this. My brain has a clear picture but by the time it reaches my fingers......... My thoughts are that with what's been done to our profession and by association the values of our businesses you might as well keep working and either have a good succession plan and maybe retain some ownership which is our strategy (hopefully) or face the fact that going forward like so many business owners in other fields you really can't rely on a capital value to retire on. I remember AMP client books going for 7 times in the late 80's, much has changed.
I agree with you. everyone is focused on the wrong issue, they are thinking about the new enhanced fds disclosure or the fact that we now have to get another fee consent signed for trustees if fees are debited from a super or pension account. those are minor details we can easily do it many of us are already doing annual agreements, no biggie.
we are not seeing the big picture, the big picture is that there are single-digit entrants to the profession.
over 52% of advisers have departed with another 10,000 waiting in the wings to exit by either the end of this year or in 5,000 annual increments to 2026.
the sector is just not viable anymore. the exit of so many advisers (including limited license holders) will have a domino effect on the costs which will spiral out of control decimating all.
the dealer groups, the fpa and afa don't seem to get this but the exodus is on at over 100 exiting each week.
that's the issue.
The AFA and FPA "get this" but there natural market is groups like AwareSuper. Not small businesses. They can get $100K plus and a spreadsheet of names. They're quite content knowing many advisers will transition across to TelstraSuper, AwareSuper etc etc.
