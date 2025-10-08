 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. HUB24 updates client reporting tool to improve adviser productivity
 

HUB24 updates client reporting tool to improve adviser productivity

HUB24/platforms/reporting/

8 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Platform HUB24 has launched a client reporting solution to improve adviser reporting across custody and non-custody assets. 

The firm said it understood many advisers still manually report on non-custody assets and has updated its Present client reporting technology to Engage to reflect this. 

Engage automates the collection and verification of data across multiple systems, creating efficiencies for advisers, and enabling them to free up capacity and focus on higher-value activities.

Related News:

Designed in collaboration with financial advisers, interactive visuals, tailored presentation slides and client-specific data insights enable advisers to communicate portfolio progress more effectively, visually enhancing client engagement and enabling an understanding of long-term investment strategies.

Other features of Engage include the ability for advice practices to add market commentary, tailor templates, use their preferred wording for asset classes and categories, and customise reports and presentations with their own brand.

View all

HUB24 general manager of product development, Aydin Mustafa, said: “Client meetings are often a once-a-year key opportunity for financial advisers to build trust and engagement, and with Engage, these reviews become more impactful by using innovative technology to present data clearly and enhance the client experience.”

Case studies from financial advisers who have used Engage said they save several hours in their client reporting from its use.

In its full-year results for the 2024–25 financial year, HUB24 announced that it now has 5,097 active advisers on the platform – with the firm noting that this is the equivalent of a third of all advisers in Australia. HUB24 also recorded $19.8 billion in net inflows for the year – a 25 per cent bump over FY24 – which included $4 billion from large migrations.

It is particularly focused on offering investment solutions to meet the needs of advisers working with high-net-worth clients with a comprehensive investment menu, tax capabilities and self-managed superannuation fund solutions to support the intergenerational wealth transfer. 

Its Private Invest option was launched in April 2025 as the platform that seeks to work closely with wholesale and HNW clients to provide easier access to a broader range of wholesale investments and simplify the administration of custody and non-custody assets.

Looking to FY26, HUB24 said it is “uniquely positioned” to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the wealth industry.

“With positive momentum across all parts of the business, we expect further growth moving into FY26,” it said. “Based on our expectations of ongoing strong net inflows onto the HUB24 platform, the company is now targeting a platform FUA range of $148–162 billion for FY27 (excluding PARS FUA).”
 

Read more about:
HUB24
platforms
reporting

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
‘Bigger is back’ as Escala Partners scales up

Private wealth firm Escala Partners is seeking to become a leading player in the Australian advice landscape, helped by backing from US player Focus Financial.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
JPMAM partners with Vanguard to launch low-cost ETF suite

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has announced the launch of four low-cost ETFs in partnership with Vanguard Australia, enhancing advisers’ access to affordable, strategically aligned investment options.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
‘Not a free lunch’: Is the tide turning on private credit for advisers?

In the wake of a high-profile interim stop order, product downgrades and ASIC’s increasingly watchful eye, Freshwater Wealth founder Roger Perrett has suggested the shine of private market’s perception is wearing off.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
The platform trustee problems on APRA’s radar

A “large dependency” on research houses, poor performance indicators, and a failure to close underperforming options are among platform trustee problems flagged by APRA.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 1 day ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 2 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

1 week 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo