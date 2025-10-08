HUB24 updates client reporting tool to improve adviser productivity

Platform HUB24 has launched a client reporting solution to improve adviser reporting across custody and non-custody assets.

The firm said it understood many advisers still manually report on non-custody assets and has updated its Present client reporting technology to Engage to reflect this.

Engage automates the collection and verification of data across multiple systems, creating efficiencies for advisers, and enabling them to free up capacity and focus on higher-value activities.

Designed in collaboration with financial advisers, interactive visuals, tailored presentation slides and client-specific data insights enable advisers to communicate portfolio progress more effectively, visually enhancing client engagement and enabling an understanding of long-term investment strategies.

Other features of Engage include the ability for advice practices to add market commentary, tailor templates, use their preferred wording for asset classes and categories, and customise reports and presentations with their own brand.

HUB24 general manager of product development, Aydin Mustafa, said: “Client meetings are often a once-a-year key opportunity for financial advisers to build trust and engagement, and with Engage, these reviews become more impactful by using innovative technology to present data clearly and enhance the client experience.”

Case studies from financial advisers who have used Engage said they save several hours in their client reporting from its use.

In its full-year results for the 2024–25 financial year, HUB24 announced that it now has 5,097 active advisers on the platform – with the firm noting that this is the equivalent of a third of all advisers in Australia. HUB24 also recorded $19.8 billion in net inflows for the year – a 25 per cent bump over FY24 – which included $4 billion from large migrations.

It is particularly focused on offering investment solutions to meet the needs of advisers working with high-net-worth clients with a comprehensive investment menu, tax capabilities and self-managed superannuation fund solutions to support the intergenerational wealth transfer.

Its Private Invest option was launched in April 2025 as the platform that seeks to work closely with wholesale and HNW clients to provide easier access to a broader range of wholesale investments and simplify the administration of custody and non-custody assets.

Looking to FY26, HUB24 said it is “uniquely positioned” to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the wealth industry.

“With positive momentum across all parts of the business, we expect further growth moving into FY26,” it said. “Based on our expectations of ongoing strong net inflows onto the HUB24 platform, the company is now targeting a platform FUA range of $148–162 billion for FY27 (excluding PARS FUA).”

