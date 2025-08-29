Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. GDG managed account growth strong post-Evidentia deal
 

GDG managed account growth strong post-Evidentia deal

generation-development-group/lonsec/managed-accounts/research-house/

29 August 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Having acquired Evidentia with the goal of building its managed accounts division, Generation Development Group (GDG) has reported a 49 per cent rise in managed account funds under management (FUM) in FY25. 

GDG acquired 100 per cent of managed account provider Evidentia in February 2025 for $352 million as it believes the managed account market is set to grow at 15 per cent per annum to $474 billion by 2030. The acquisition led to the creation of a managed account provider of $25 billion in FUM. 

It subsequently merged Evidentia with Lonsec Investment Solutions (LIS) and Implemented Portfolios to form a larger Evidentia Group which focuses on managed accounts, managed discretionary accounts, and private market solutions. 

Related News:

In its FY25 results, GDG said its FUM in managed accounts grew 49 per cent during the year to $29.6 billion, with LIS up 39 per cent and Evidentia up 60 per cent, each reaching $14.8 billion in FUM currently. 

It reiterated its forecast for managed account growth and even revised it upwards to 17 per cent per annum. 

View all

“The managed account sector represents a long-term growth opportunity with the industry forecast to expand at an annualised growth rate of between 15–17 per cent through to FY2030. The combination of LIS and Evidentia gives GDG unmatched scale in this segment and provides us with a platform to deliver better outcomes for advisers, clients and shareholders,” it said in the annual report.

“We will focus on maximising the benefits of scale, winning new adviser relationships and supporting practices to improve their efficiency and client outcomes.”

With a forecast for 2030, it described how it is targeting $138 billion in tailored SMAs via Evidentia, $144 billion in off-the-shelf SMAs via LIS, $110 billion in MDAs via Implemented Portfolios, $55 billion in internalised SMAs, and $27 billion in other products to reach $474 billion.

Looking at the Lonsec Research and Ratings business, which sits separate from LIS, it increased 18 per cent to $72.1 million, while net profit after tax (NPAT) was up 53 per cent to $19.8 million. The revenue growth was underpinned by out-of-cycle research, with the number of products researched rising from 1,732 to 1,836.

In the upcoming financial year, it will expand product coverage, launch new initiatives, and extend its investment reach domestically and internationally.

 

 

Read more about:
generation development group
lonsec
managed accounts
research house

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
ASIC bans former financial adviser over defective SOAs

ASIC has banned a former financial adviser for his role in encouraging clients to invest their retirement money in the Global Capital Property Fund, run by United Global Capital.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Where are advice licensees looking to in FY26?

With reporting season concluded for another financial year, Money Management rounds up the result of Australia’s listed advice licensees and where they are looking to in the year ahead.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Adviser growth flatlines following new FY growth

After seven weeks of strong growth, Wealth Data analysis shows financial adviser gains are now tapering off and returning to a regular pace.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 weeks 4 days ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 weeks 4 days ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months 3 weeks ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

2 weeks 5 days ago
WT's Cullen on challenging UK and US advice players

WT Financial’s Keith Cullen is eager for its Hubco initiative to see advice firms under its licence trade at multiples which are catching up to those UK and US financial ...

3 weeks 2 days ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

4 days 19 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
74.26 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA