FASEA confirms 2020 exam dates

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has confirmed the remaining 2020 exam sittings, which will be held over five days each in August, October and November.

The exam would be offered across 327 separate sessions on those dates with the option of remote online proctoring or face-to-face examination, which would be subject to COVID-19 requirements and allowances in that jurisdiction.

FASEA had the ability to extend the number of days of each sitting if demand was high and would offer further sitting days in 2021, since the deadline was extended to 1 January, 2022.

August had sittings from 13-18 August, with 156 sessions in 8 metro and 14 regional locations.

October had sittings from 8-13 October, with 87 sessions in seven metro and eight regional locations.

November had sittings from 5-10 November, with 84 sessions in seven metro and seven regional locations.

Approximately 10,250 advisers had sat the exam, which had been held over six separate weekends, across 32 sitting days.

Approximately, 55% (around 12,450) of advisers registered on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) Financial Adviser Register had either sat the exam or registered to do so.