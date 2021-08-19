FASEA 3-month rule amendment registered

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standard and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has registered the amendment instrument that scraps the three-month registration requirement for the November 2021 exam.

The three-month registration requirement meant exam sitters would normally not be able to sit consecutive exams.

Advisers yet to pass the exam irrespective of the date of their last sitting or how many sittings would now be able to register.

The Corporations (Relevant Providers Exams Standard) (Amendment No. 1) Determination 2021, which was now registered on the Federal Register of Legislation, was informed through eight formal submissions during FASEA’s consultation process in July 2021.

The November exam would be offered from 11 to 16 November, 2021, and was now open to register.

FASEA previously said that advisers taking the September exam would be able to receive their result before registration for the November exam closed.

Registration for the September exam would close on 20 August, 2021.