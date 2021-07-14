FASEA 3-month rule consultation released

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has opened consultation regarding the three-month registration requirement for the November exam.

Consultation for the Corporations (Relevant Providers Exam Standard) Determination 2019 Amendment would close on 28 July, 2021, which FASEA last week announced it would pursue.

The relief would allow all candidates who had been unsuccessful at any prior sitting to sit the November exam.

Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “This amendment aims to provide existing advisers with an additional opportunity to meet the transition requirements of the Corporations Act. FASEA welcomes stakeholder feedback on this proposed amendment”.

Those who sat the September exam would be given their result before registration for the November exam closed.

Advisers who had been unsuccessful with the exam twice would have the chance until September 2022 to sit the exam.