Ex-adviser charged for fabricating wholesale certificates

By Jassmyn Goh

5 March 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Former NSW financial adviser, Ezzat-Daniel Nesseim, has been charged with 16 offences including fabricating wholesale client certificates.

An announcement by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Nesseim ran Smart Financial Strategies and was currently the general manager of Accord Partners, a business operated by Foresight Enterprises, of which he was the sole director.

ASIC alleged that Nesseim:

  • Provided three wholesale client certificates to ASIC which were backdated in the hope they would be accepted by ASIC as genuine and cause ASIC to cease or modify its inquiries;
  • In response to questions raised regarding these certificates, gave false answers and information to ASIC under oath; and
  • Affirmed that a written statement provided to ASIC was true, when it contained statements Nesseim knew to be false.
Related News:

ASIC also alleged, during a hearing before an ASIC delegate to ban Nesseim from providing financial advice, that Nesseim:

  • Made use of evidence which he had fabricated, including doctored emails attached to his written statement, and purported witness statements from individuals; and
  • Gave false answers and information under oath.

The case would return to court on 20 April, 2021, for mention.




Read more about:
ASIC
financial advice
wholesale certificate

