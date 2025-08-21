Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
  Triple-digit new entrants boost FY26 gains
 

Triple-digit new entrants boost FY26 gains

21 August 2025
 By Shy-Ann Arkinstall
Financial planning
Adviser numbers have continued the winning streak for the 2025–26 financial year with the seventh consecutive week in the green, buoyed by a steady flow of new entrants.

The latest Wealth Data analysis revealed a further 16 new entrants for the week ending 21 August, bringing the total for the current financial year up to 119.

This is expected to surge further in the coming weeks, according to Wealth Data founder Colin Williams, as the results of the 7 August adviser exam sitting are released.

Even so, the profession is yet to recover from the heavy losses seen in June at the end of the financial year, currently sitting at a net loss of 64 for the new financial year-to-date. 

However, 2025 has seen overall steady growth with a net gain of 232 this calendar year-to-date, including a gain of 15 this week, bringing the current total individuals on the Financial Advisers Register (FAR) to 15,410.

Looking at the weekly movements, 58 advisers were active in appointments and resignations during the week ending 21 August, while one new licensee commenced and none ceased.

Meanwhile, a total of 28 licensees had net gains of 33 advisers, including Sshhut Holding and Endeavor Asset Management, with both picking up two new entrants, and Ord Minnett Group which nabbed one adviser from Perpetual and another of the new entrants, for a net gain of two advisers each.

Count Limited likewise saw a net gain of two, with GPS Wealth hiring two advisers from Aware Super and losing one to Financial Design Group, while Count Financial snagged one new entrant, had another return after a break, and lost one who is yet to be appointed elsewhere.

This week’s new licensee also commenced with two advisers, both of whom are still authorised at an associated licensee, and a tail of 23 licensees were up by net one adviser each, including WT Financial Group, Spark Partnership, and Rhombus.

At the other end, three licensees saw a net loss of two advisers each, with Morgans Group losing one to Lionsgate and another who is yet to be reappointed elsewhere, and FYG Planners which had one switching to Insight Investment Services and another also yet to be reappointed.

Meanwhile, Sequoia lost one adviser to Trend Investor Services and another that commenced his own licence several weeks ago for a net loss of two. 

A short tail of 11 licensees were all down by net one adviser each, including Insignia, Shaw and Partners, and Entireti and Akumin Group.

