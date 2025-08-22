Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
Australian Wealth Management Awards 2025 winners revealed

22 August 2025
 | By Staff |
Financial planning
The Australian Wealth Management Awards 2025 was held tonight (22 August) at Sofitel Wentworth, Sydney, in partnership with principal partner, Metrics. 

A total of 28 winners were chosen out of the 190 finalists across wealth management, including members in asset management, financial advice, advice technology, superannuation, and SMSF.

The winners were chosen across four individual and group categories, including seven adviser categories, six executive categories, eight innovator categories, and seven fund manager categories. 

Representatives from Pivot Wealth, Aware Super, Infocus Wealth Management, Solace Financial, and JP Morgan Asset Management were crowned winners during the award ceremony. 

Click here to view the full list of winners.

Over 400 members of the wealth management industry attended the prestigious awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of their colleagues while networking with industry leaders and peers.

Australian comedian and actor Dave Thornton assumed emcee duties, providing entertainment and laughter throughout the evening.

Hosted by Momentum Media’s wealth publishing network including Super Review, InvestorDaily, ifa, SMSF Adviser, and Money Management the Australian Wealth Management Awards celebrate excellence across the wealth management landscape.

Following a blockbuster debut in 2024, the second annual black-tie gala ceremony showcased the depth of talent across Australia’s top-performing wealth management professionals and businesses, recognising boutique firms through to industry giants. 

Winning one of the coveted Australian Wealth Management Awards is a prestigious accolade that provides national recognition for excellence. 

For organisations, it offers a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent, while for individuals, it builds professional credibility and supports career development. 

The winners were determined by an esteemed judging panel of respected academics, business executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators to form peer-reviewed recognition of entrants’ capabilities.

For more information about the awards program, click here.
 

